(KMAland) -- KMA Sports heads to East Mills, Underwood and Bedford to highlight a big Friday night KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full Friday slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Shenandoah (G/B)
Clarinda at Lewis Central (G/B)
St. Albert at Harlan (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Creston (G/B)
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Corner Conference
Sidney at East Mills (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Griswold at Essex (G/B)
Stanton at Hamburg (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B)
IKM-Manning at Audubon (G/B)
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Treynor at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream & AM 960
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Bedford (G/B) On KMAX-Stream & FM 99.1
Lenox at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Central Decatur at Lamoni (G/B)
East Union at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Paton-Churdan (G)
Woodbine at West Harrison (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at LeMars (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Ankeny Christian (G/B)
Lamoni at Seymour (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Moravia at Murray (G/B)
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills at Red Oak (G)
Red Oak at Maryville (B)
Heartland Christian at Missouri Valley (B)
Nebraska City at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Harrisburg (G)
Sioux City North at Western Christian (G)
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B)
Union Star at Mound City (G/B)
South Holt at Platte Valley (G/B)
Osborn-Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)
Savannah at Cameron (G)
St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry (G/B)
King City at Albany (G/B)
Pattonsburg at North Andrew (G/B)
Worth County at North Harrison (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Elkhorn at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Auburn at Palmyra (G/B)
Falls City at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Weeping Water at Conestoga (G)
Syracuse at Louisville (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Sterling (G/B)
Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
SWAT Valkyrie Dual Tournament at Atlantic (G)
Millard West Tournament (G/B) (Lewis Central, Underwood, Nebraska City, Louisville)
North Kansas City Tournament (B) (Riverside)
Spirit Lake Duals (B) (Sioux City North)
Highland Tournament (G) (Moravia)
Mid-Buchanan Invitational Scramble (G) (East Atchison, Rock Port, Maryville, Savannah, Stanberry)
Tri-County NE Duals (B) (Albany, Worth County, Auburn, Falls City, Weeping Water)
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational (B)
Beatrice Invitational (G) (Auburn)
Wilber-Clatonia Duals (G/B) (Johnson County Central, Louisville)
High Plains Tournament (B) (Syracuse)