(KMAland) -- KMA Sports heads to East Mills, Underwood and Bedford to highlight a big Friday night KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full Friday slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Shenandoah (G/B)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (G/B)

St. Albert at Harlan (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Creston (G/B)

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at East Mills (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Griswold at Essex (G/B)

Stanton at Hamburg (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Audubon (G/B)

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Treynor at Underwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream & AM 960

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Bedford (G/B) On KMAX-Stream & FM 99.1

Lenox at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Central Decatur at Lamoni (G/B)

East Union at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Paton-Churdan (G)

Woodbine at West Harrison (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at LeMars (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Ankeny Christian (G/B)

Lamoni at Seymour (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Moravia at Murray (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Red Oak (G)

Red Oak at Maryville (B)

Heartland Christian at Missouri Valley (B)

Nebraska City at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Harrisburg (G)

Sioux City North at Western Christian (G)

Area Missouri 

Northeast Nodaway at Rock Port (G/B)

Union Star at Mound City (G/B)

South Holt at Platte Valley (G/B)

Osborn-Stewartsville at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B)

Savannah at Cameron (G)

St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry (G/B)

King City at Albany (G/B)

Pattonsburg at North Andrew (G/B)

Worth County at North Harrison (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Elkhorn at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Auburn at Palmyra (G/B)

Falls City at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Weeping Water at Conestoga (G)

Syracuse at Louisville (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Sterling (G/B)

Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

SWAT Valkyrie Dual Tournament at Atlantic (G)

Millard West Tournament (G/B) (Lewis Central, Underwood, Nebraska City, Louisville)

North Kansas City Tournament (B) (Riverside)

Spirit Lake Duals (B) (Sioux City North)

Highland Tournament (G) (Moravia)

Mid-Buchanan Invitational Scramble (G) (East Atchison, Rock Port, Maryville, Savannah, Stanberry)

Tri-County NE Duals (B) (Albany, Worth County, Auburn, Falls City, Weeping Water)

Ashland-Greenwood Invitational (B)

Beatrice Invitational (G) (Auburn)

Wilber-Clatonia Duals (G/B) (Johnson County Central, Louisville)

High Plains Tournament (B) (Syracuse)

