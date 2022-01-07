(KMAland) -- KMA Sports brings plenty of Friday night basketball coverage your way, including broadcasts from Glenwood, Clarinda, Sidney and Treynor. Find all of KMA Sports' video streams linked here.
Following the basketball, tune into AM 960 and FM 99.1 for the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Glenwood (G/B) VIDEO
Lewis Central at Clarinda (G/B) On KMAX-Stream w/VIDEO
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Harlan at St. Albert (G/B)
Corner Conference
Essex at Griswold (G/B)
East Mills at Sidney (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)
Underwood at Treynor (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO
Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Lenox at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur (G/B)
Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
West Harrison at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Sioux City West (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal (G/B)
Seymour at Lamoni (G/B)
Murray at Moravia (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Non-Conference
Sioux City North at Red Oak (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Nebraska City (G)
Abraham Lincoln at Millard North (B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Rock Port (G/B)
Mound City at DeKalb (G/B)
South Holt at West Platte (G/B)
Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Union Star (G/B)
North Andrew at Pattonsburg (G/B)
North Harrison at Worth County (G/B)
Stanberry at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth at Elkhorn (G/B)
Louisville at Syracuse (G/B)
Conestoga at Weeping Water (G)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City (G/B)
Sterling at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Sioux City North at Spirit Lake
Mid-Buchanan Tournament (G)
High Plains Community Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational
Wilber-Clatonia Duals Tournament
Millard West Tournament
Tri County Tournament