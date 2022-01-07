KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports brings plenty of Friday night basketball coverage your way, including broadcasts from Glenwood, Clarinda, Sidney and Treynor. Find all of KMA Sports' video streams linked here

Following the basketball, tune into AM 960 and FM 99.1 for the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 to 11:00. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Glenwood (G/B) VIDEO

Lewis Central at Clarinda (G/B) On KMAX-Stream w/VIDEO 

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Creston at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Harlan at St. Albert (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Essex at Griswold (G/B)

East Mills at Sidney (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)

Underwood at Treynor (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1 w/VIDEO

Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Lenox at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur (G/B)

Southeast Warren at East Union (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

West Harrison at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Sioux City West (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Diagonal (G/B)

Seymour at Lamoni (G/B)

Murray at Moravia (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Sioux City North at Red Oak (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Nebraska City (G)

Abraham Lincoln at Millard North (B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Rock Port (G/B)

Mound City at DeKalb (G/B)

South Holt at West Platte (G/B)

Northeast Nodaway at Platte Valley (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Union Star (G/B)

North Andrew at Pattonsburg (G/B)

North Harrison at Worth County (G/B)

Stanberry at St. Joseph Christian (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Elkhorn (G/B)

Louisville at Syracuse (G/B)

Conestoga at Weeping Water (G)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Falls City (G/B)

Sterling at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City North at Spirit Lake

Mid-Buchanan Tournament (G)

High Plains Community Tournament 

Ashland-Greenwood Invitational 

Wilber-Clatonia Duals Tournament 

Millard West Tournament 

Tri County Tournament

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.