(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has a pair of on-air broadcasts on the air and 12 reporters stationed throughout KMAland for a big evening of basketball.

Following all the action, tune in for the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show with Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, the 12 reporters and several winning coaches from 9:30 to 11:0 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood at Shenandoah (G/B)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard

St. Albert at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Creston (G/B)

Corner Conference

Sidney at East Mills (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Griswold at Essex (G/B) Reporter: Troy Nicklaus

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:20 PM (Joined in Progress)

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays

Audubon at Missouri Valley (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr at Bedford (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft

Lenox at Nodaway Valley (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur (G/B)

East Union at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

CAM at Paton-Churdan (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman

Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West at LeMars (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Moravia at Murray (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Lamoni at Seymour (G/B)

Mid-America Shootout

Heartland Christian vs. Omaha Christian (B), 2:30 PM

Thomas Jefferson vs. Roncalli Catholic (G), 4:00 PM

Thomas Jefferson vs. Nebraska City (B), 5:30 PM Reporter: Grant Hansen

Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (G/B), 7:00 PM Reporter: Grant Hansen

Non-Conference

Grand View Christian at Treynor (B) Reporter: Keith Christensen

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MCCRU (G)

Sioux City North at Lennox (SD) (B)

Area Missouri

Rock Port at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin

DeKalb at Mound City (G/B)

Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)

Nodaway-Holt at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)

Union Star at West Nodaway (G/B)

Pattonsburg at North Andrew (G/B)

Mercer at Worth County (G/B)

St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry (G/B)

Area Nebraska

Elkhorn at Plattsmouth (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson

Syracuse at Louisville (G)

Weeping Water at Conestoga (G)

Auburn at Johnson County Central (G)

Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)

Humboldt-TRS at Sterling (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak at Lewis Central

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

North Polk Tournament (Mount Ayr)

Spirit Lake Duals (Sioux City North)

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament (Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Falls City)

Crete Tournament (Nebraska City)

Tri County Tournament (Auburn, Weeping Water)

Wilber-Clatonia Duals (Johnson County Central, Louisville)

