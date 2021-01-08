(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has a pair of on-air broadcasts on the air and 12 reporters stationed throughout KMAland for a big evening of basketball.
Following all the action, tune in for the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show with Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, the 12 reporters and several winning coaches from 9:30 to 11:0 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Shenandoah (G/B)
Clarinda at Lewis Central (G/B) Reporter: Derek Howard
St. Albert at Harlan (G/B) Reporter: Joe Narmi
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Creston (G/B)
Corner Conference
Sidney at East Mills (G/B) On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Griswold at Essex (G/B) Reporter: Troy Nicklaus
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:20 PM (Joined in Progress)
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia (G/B) Reporter: Matt Hays
Audubon at Missouri Valley (G/B) Reporter: Adam Kiesel
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Bedford (G/B) Reporter: Jesse Schraft
Lenox at Nodaway Valley (G/B) Reporter: Morgan Guyer
Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur (G/B)
East Union at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
CAM at Paton-Churdan (G/B) Reporter: Aaron Hickman
Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at LeMars (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Ankeny Christian Academy (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Moravia at Murray (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Lamoni at Seymour (G/B)
Mid-America Shootout
Heartland Christian vs. Omaha Christian (B), 2:30 PM
Thomas Jefferson vs. Roncalli Catholic (G), 4:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson vs. Nebraska City (B), 5:30 PM Reporter: Grant Hansen
Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West (G/B), 7:00 PM Reporter: Grant Hansen
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian at Treynor (B) Reporter: Keith Christensen
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MCCRU (G)
Sioux City North at Lennox (SD) (B)
Area Missouri
Rock Port at East Atchison (G/B) Reporter: Casey Martin
DeKalb at Mound City (G/B)
Platte Valley at Northeast Nodaway (G/B)
Nodaway-Holt at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)
Union Star at West Nodaway (G/B)
Pattonsburg at North Andrew (G/B)
Mercer at Worth County (G/B)
St. Joseph Christian at Stanberry (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Elkhorn at Plattsmouth (G/B) Reporter: Cole Peterson
Syracuse at Louisville (G)
Weeping Water at Conestoga (G)
Auburn at Johnson County Central (G)
Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart (G/B)
Humboldt-TRS at Sterling (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Lewis Central
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
North Polk Tournament (Mount Ayr)
Spirit Lake Duals (Sioux City North)
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament (Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Falls City)
Crete Tournament (Nebraska City)
Tri County Tournament (Auburn, Weeping Water)
Wilber-Clatonia Duals (Johnson County Central, Louisville)