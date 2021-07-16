KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Class 3A and 4A postseason action begins tonight with KMA Sports broadcasting from Glenwood and Council Bluffs.

View the complete schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round

Spencer at LeMars

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Storm Lake

Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round 

Greene County at Gilbert

Harlan at Glenwood On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Atlantic at Winterset

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig

Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round

Des Moines North at Ankeny

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Sioux City West at WDM Valley

Class 4A Substate 8 — First Round 

Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk

Abraham Lincoln at Waukee

Des Moines Hoover at Lewis Central On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

