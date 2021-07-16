(KMAland) -- Class 3A and 4A postseason action begins tonight with KMA Sports broadcasting from Glenwood and Council Bluffs.
View the complete schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Spencer at LeMars
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Storm Lake
Sioux Center at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round
Greene County at Gilbert
Harlan at Glenwood On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Atlantic at Winterset
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round
Des Moines North at Ankeny
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Sioux City West at WDM Valley
Class 4A Substate 8 — First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk
Abraham Lincoln at Waukee
Des Moines Hoover at Lewis Central On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM