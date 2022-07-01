(KMAland) -- The tournament trail is here with 1A and 2A regional first round softball on the slate for Friday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Harlan at Underwood
Southeast Polk at Lewis Central
Kuemper Catholic vs. Carroll
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Storm Lake at Sioux City East
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A Region 2 — First Round
Ar-We-Va vs. Storm Lake, St. Mary’s at Emmetsburg, 5:00 PM
North Iowa at Bishop Garrigan
West Harrison at Audubon
Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston, 5:00 PM
Class 1A Region 3 — First Round
Essex at Orient-Macksburg On KMAX-Stream
Tri-Center at St. Albert
Sidney at Riverside On AM 960
East Mills at Fremont-Mills On FM 99.1
Stanton at CAM On KMAX-Stream
Class 1A Region 5 — First Round
Melcher-Dallas vs. Grand View Christian at Des Moines North
Bedford at East Union
Murray at Lenox
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Class 2A Region 3 — First Round
Lawton-Bronson at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Missouri Valley
Class 2A Region 4 — First Round
Panorama at ACGC
Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Lewis Central
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)
Non-Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Iowa City West
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Independence at University of Iowa