(KMAland) -- The tournament trail is here with 1A and 2A regional first round softball on the slate for Friday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Harlan at Underwood

Southeast Polk at Lewis Central 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Carroll

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Storm Lake at Sioux City East

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Class 1A Region 2 — First Round

Ar-We-Va vs. Storm Lake, St. Mary’s at Emmetsburg, 5:00 PM

North Iowa at Bishop Garrigan

West Harrison at Audubon

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston, 5:00 PM

Class 1A Region 3 — First Round 

Essex at Orient-Macksburg On KMAX-Stream

Tri-Center at St. Albert

Sidney at Riverside On AM 960

East Mills at Fremont-Mills On FM 99.1

Stanton at CAM On KMAX-Stream

Class 1A Region 5 — First Round 

Melcher-Dallas vs. Grand View Christian at Des Moines North

Bedford at East Union

Murray at Lenox

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Mormon Trail at Moravia

Class 2A Region 3 — First Round

Lawton-Bronson at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Missouri Valley

Class 2A Region 4 — First Round 

Panorama at ACGC

Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Lewis Central

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)

Non-Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys at Iowa City West

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Independence at University of Iowa

