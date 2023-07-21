(KMAland) -- The final day of the state baseball and softball tournaments has arrived with two KMAland teams playing for state championships, including Underwood baseball on KMA-FM 99.1.
View the full Friday schedule below.
IOWA STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 1A Championship: Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Lisbon, 12:00 PM (at Carroll)
Class 2A Championship: Underwood vs. Beckman Catholic, 2:30 PM (at Carroll) On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 3A Championship: Western Dubuque vs. North Polk, 5:00 PM (at Iowa City)
Class 4A Championship: Johnston vs. Ames, 7:30 PM (at Iowa City)
IOWA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 3A Consolation: Wahlert Catholic vs. Estherville Lincoln Central, 1:00 PM
Class 3A Championship: Williamsburg vs. Assumption, 2:30 PM
Class 2A Consolation: Central Springs vs. Interstate 35, 3:30 PM
Class 2A Championship: Regina Catholic vs. Van Meter, 5:00 PM
Class 1A Consolation: Wayne vs. Clarksville, 6:00 PM
Class 1A Championship: Martensdale-St. Marys vs. North Linn, 7:30 PM