(KMAland) -- One final day of the softball season, and KMA Sports has Atlantic/Williamsburg in a 3A third place meeting.

Check out the full schedule for Friday in Fort Dodge below.

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Class 3A State Tournament 

Championship: Davenport Assumption vs. Mount Vernon, 2:30 PM

Consolation: Atlantic vs. Williamsburg, 1:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 

Class 4A State Tournament 

Championship: Boone vs. Western Dubuque, 5:00 PM

Consolation: Winterset vs. ADM, 3:30 PM

Class 5A State Tournament 

Championship: Fort Dodge vs. Ankeny Centennial, 7:30 PM

Consolation: Pleasant Valley vs. Waukee, 6:00 PM

