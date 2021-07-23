(KMAland) -- One final day of the softball season, and KMA Sports has Atlantic/Williamsburg in a 3A third place meeting.
Check out the full schedule for Friday in Fort Dodge below.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Class 3A State Tournament
Championship: Davenport Assumption vs. Mount Vernon, 2:30 PM
Consolation: Atlantic vs. Williamsburg, 1:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 4A State Tournament
Championship: Boone vs. Western Dubuque, 5:00 PM
Consolation: Winterset vs. ADM, 3:30 PM
Class 5A State Tournament
Championship: Fort Dodge vs. Ankeny Centennial, 7:30 PM
Consolation: Pleasant Valley vs. Waukee, 6:00 PM