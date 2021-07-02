KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAalnd) -- The WIC Tournament championship is up for grabs and so is plenty more in Friday’s KMAland softball and baseball schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference 

Essex at East Mills

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

Championship: Tri-Center at Underwood

Consolation: Missouri Valley vs. Treynor (at Underwood)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Wayne 

East Union at Southwest Valley

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Central Decatur 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Whiting at Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Moulton-Udell at Murray

Lamoni at Twin Cedars

Melcher-Dallas at Ankeny Christian 

Non-Conference 

St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln

Lewis Central at Southeast Polk

Griswold at Riverside

Sioux City East at Spencer

LeMars at Dowling Catholic

Sioux City West at Alta-Aurelia

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Atlantic

Corner Conference 

Essex at East Mills 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Wayne 

East Union at Southwest Valley

Southeast Warren at Nodaway Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Central Decatur 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Whiting at Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)

LeMars at Sergeant Bluf-Luton (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Moravia at Seymour

Lamoni at Twin Cedars

Moulton-Udell at Murray

Non-Conference 

St. Albert at Sidney

IKM-Manning at MVAOCOU 

Sioux City North at Westwood (DH)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.