(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Missouri Valley, Griswold, Glenwood and Kimballton to highlight a big Friday of tournament trail baseball and softball in KMAland.
Check out the full schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (at Sioux City West)
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round
Carroll at Lewis Central
Creston at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake
Atlantic at Harlan
Iowa Class 4A Substate 3 — First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Johnston
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North
WDM Valley at Sioux City East
Iowa Class 4A Substate 7 — First Round
Sioux City West at Dowling Catholic
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — Semifinals
River Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Glidden-Ralston at Newell-Fonda
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 — Semifinals
Murray at Southeast Warren
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @d2mart)
Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals
Lamoni at Wayne
Essex at Griswold On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96) W/VIDEO
Iowa Class 1A Region 5 — Semifinals
Iowa Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys
Iowa Class 1A Region 8 — Semifinals
Tri-County at Twin Cedars
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 — Semifinals
Treynor at Missouri Valley On KMA 960 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)
Iowa Class 2A Region 4 — Semifinals
Mount Ayr at Interstate 35