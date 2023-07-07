KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Missouri Valley, Griswold, Glenwood and Kimballton to highlight a big Friday of tournament trail baseball and softball in KMAland.

Check out the full schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (at Sioux City West)

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round

Carroll at Lewis Central

Creston at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake

Atlantic at Harlan

Iowa Class 4A Substate 3 — First Round

Thomas Jefferson at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North

WDM Valley at Sioux City East

Iowa Class 4A Substate 7 — First Round

Sioux City West at Dowling Catholic

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — Semifinals 

River Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Glidden-Ralston at Newell-Fonda

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Murray at Southeast Warren

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @d2mart)

Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals 

Lamoni at Wayne

Essex at Griswold On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96) W/VIDEO

Iowa Class 1A Region 5 — Semifinals 

Iowa Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Iowa Class 1A Region 8 — Semifinals 

Tri-County at Twin Cedars

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Treynor at Missouri Valley On KMA 960 (Twitter: @hewett_ethan)

Iowa Class 2A Region 4 — Semifinals 

Mount Ayr at Interstate 35

