(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A softball and 3A and 4A baseball on the slate, including KMA Sports broadcasts from Glenwood, Kimballton and Logan. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round 

Sioux Center at MOC-Floyd Valley

Spencer at Storm Lake

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heelan Catholic

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round 

Clarke at Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig at Creston

Carroll at Harlan

Atlantic at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream

Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round 

Des Moines Hoover at Waukee

Sioux City North at Southeast Polk

Sioux City West at Sioux City East

Class 4A Substate 8 — First Round 

Thomas Jefferson at Waukee Northwest

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley

Norwalk at Des Moines Roosevelt

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Boyer Valley at Woodbine

GTRA at Newell-Fonda

Class 1A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Griswold at Southeast Warren

Fremont-Mills at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton On KMA-FM 99.1

Class 1A Region 5 — Semifinals 

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys

Moravia at Wayne

Class 1A Region 8 — Semifinals 

Highland at Twin Cedars

Wapello at Sigourney

Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia On KMA 960

MVAOCU at West Monona

Class 2A Region 4 — Semifinals 

Mount Ayr at Interstate 35

Kuemper Catholic at West Central Valley

Class 4A Region 1 — First Round

Denison-Schleswig at LeMars

Class 5A Region 2 — First Round 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

