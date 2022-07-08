(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A softball and 3A and 4A baseball on the slate, including KMA Sports broadcasts from Glenwood, Kimballton and Logan. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Sioux Center at MOC-Floyd Valley
Spencer at Storm Lake
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Bishop Heelan Catholic
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round
Clarke at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig at Creston
Carroll at Harlan
Atlantic at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream
Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round
Des Moines Hoover at Waukee
Sioux City North at Southeast Polk
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
Class 4A Substate 8 — First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Waukee Northwest
Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley
Norwalk at Des Moines Roosevelt
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Boyer Valley at Woodbine
GTRA at Newell-Fonda
Class 1A Region 3 — Semifinals
Griswold at Southeast Warren
Fremont-Mills at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 1A Region 5 — Semifinals
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Moravia at Wayne
Class 1A Region 8 — Semifinals
Highland at Twin Cedars
Wapello at Sigourney
Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia On KMA 960
MVAOCU at West Monona
Class 2A Region 4 — Semifinals
Mount Ayr at Interstate 35
Kuemper Catholic at West Central Valley
Class 4A Region 1 — First Round
Denison-Schleswig at LeMars
Class 5A Region 2 — First Round
Sioux City West at Sioux City North