(KMAland) -- A pair of regional semifinal broadcasts from Underwood and Martensdale-St. Marys are on the air tonight. Check out the full Friday schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Winterset
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood
St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central at WDM Valley
Harlan at LeMars
Denison-Schleswig at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Des Moines Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM
St. Edmond at Newell-Fonda
Class 1A Region 3 — Semifinals
Twin Cedars at Wayne
Lamoni at Lenox
Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals
East Union at Southeast Warren
Griswold at Martensdale-St. Marys On KMA 960
Class 2A Region 2 — Semifinals
Tri-Center at Underwood, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Hinton at West Monona
Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals
Mount Ayr at Interstate 35
Kuemper Catholic at Earlham
Class 3A Region 2 — Semifinals
Cherokee at Atlantic, 4:00 PM
Okoboji at MOC-Floyd Valley, 4:00 PM