(KMAland) -- A pair of regional semifinal broadcasts from Underwood and Martensdale-St. Marys are on the air tonight. Check out the full Friday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season

Non-Conference  

Clarinda at Winterset 

Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood

St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central at WDM Valley

Harlan at LeMars

Denison-Schleswig at  Bishop Heelan Catholic

Des Moines Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM

St. Edmond at Newell-Fonda

Class 1A Region 3 — Semifinals 

Twin Cedars at Wayne

Lamoni at Lenox

Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals 

East Union at Southeast Warren

Griswold at Martensdale-St. Marys On KMA 960

Class 2A Region 2 — Semifinals

Tri-Center at Underwood, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Hinton at West Monona 

Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals

Mount Ayr at Interstate 35

Kuemper Catholic at Earlham 

Class 3A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Cherokee at Atlantic, 4:00 PM

Okoboji at MOC-Floyd Valley, 4:00 PM

