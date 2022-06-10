KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Check out Southwest Valley at Lenox baseball on the KMAX-Stream later Friday evening. And find the full Friday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood at Clarinda (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (DH)

Atlantic at Lewis Central

Corner Conference 

Griswold at East Mills (DH)

Stanton at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Riverside

Underwood at IKM-Manning

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (DH)

Audubon at AHSTW

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Lenox On KMAX-Stream

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southeast Warren at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Dowling Catholic

Des Moines North at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City West at Ankeny Centennial (DH)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (DH)

Corner Conference 

Griswold at East Mills

Stanton at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at AHSTW (DH)

Underwood at IKM-Manning

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia

Missouri Valley at Riverside

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Bedford

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

Southwest Valley at Lenox

Southeast Warren at Wayne

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Seymour

Lamoni at Twin Cedars

Moulton-Udell at Murray

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference 

West Lyon at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

John Stephens Classic (at Creston)

Creston vs. Earlham

Atlantic vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Atlantic vs. Ankeny

Creston vs. Ankeny

OABCIG Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig vs. East Sac County

Woodward-Granger Tournament 

Lewis Central vs. Ogden

Lewis Central vs. Woodward-Granger

Abraham Lincoln vs. Woodward-Granger

LeMars Tournament

