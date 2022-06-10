(KMAland) -- Check out Southwest Valley at Lenox baseball on the KMAX-Stream later Friday evening. And find the full Friday schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Clarinda (DH)
Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (DH)
Atlantic at Lewis Central
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills (DH)
Stanton at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Riverside
Underwood at IKM-Manning
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (DH)
Audubon at AHSTW
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Bedford
Southwest Valley at Lenox On KMAX-Stream
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Dowling Catholic
Des Moines North at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City West at Ankeny Centennial (DH)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (DH)
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills
Stanton at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at AHSTW (DH)
Underwood at IKM-Manning
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia
Missouri Valley at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Bedford
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Southeast Warren at Wayne
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Seymour
Lamoni at Twin Cedars
Moulton-Udell at Murray
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
West Lyon at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
John Stephens Classic (at Creston)
Creston vs. Earlham
Atlantic vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Atlantic vs. Ankeny
Creston vs. Ankeny
OABCIG Tournament
Denison-Schleswig vs. East Sac County
Woodward-Granger Tournament
Lewis Central vs. Ogden
Lewis Central vs. Woodward-Granger
Abraham Lincoln vs. Woodward-Granger
LeMars Tournament