(KMAland) -- It's a busy Friday with a Rolling Valley Conference softball showdown between Exira/EHK and Woodbine on KMA-FM 99.1 and video streaming at kmaland.com.

View the full Friday schedule in KMAland below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at St. Albert

Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Corner Conference 

Essex at Griswold

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Sidney at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Audubon

Underwood at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at AHSTW

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Mount Ayr

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley

Nodaway Valley at East Union

Central Decatur at Lenox

Bedford at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley at Whiting

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas

Twin Cedars at Lamoni

Seymour at Moravia

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Murray at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Urbandale at Lewis Central 

IOWA GIRLS STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT 

State Championships 

1A: Davenport Assumption vs. Des Moines Christian, 10:00 AM

2A: Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 12:30 PM

3A: WDM Valley vs. Ames, 3:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at St. Albert (DH)

Corner Conference 

Essex at Griswold

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Sidney at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Audubon

Underwood at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at AHSTW

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Mount Ayr

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley

Nodaway Valley at East Union

Central Decatur at Lenox

Bedford at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley at Whiting

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at kmaland.com

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Lamoni

Seymour at Moravia

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Murray at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at Red Oak

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at West Lyon

John Stephens Classic (at Creston)

Creston vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 10:00 AM

Atlantic vs. Washington, 11:45 AM

Atlantic vs. Ankeny, 5:00 PM

Creston vs. Burlington, 6:45 PM

Woodward-Granger Tournament 

Lewis Central vs. Pleasantville

Lewis Central vs. Woodward-Granger

LeMars Tournament 

Bishop Heelan Catholic. vs. Spencer, 9:00 AM

Sioux City West vs. West Monona, 9:15 AM

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Western Christian, 10:45 AM

Sioux City West vs. Hinton, 11:00 AM

Sioux City North vs. Gehlen Catholic, 12:45 PM

LeMars vs. West Monona, 2:15 PM

Sioux City North vs. Hinton, 4:00 PM

LeMars vs. Lawton-Bronson, 5:45 PM

