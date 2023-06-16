KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The Friday KMAland Sports Schedule is full of plenty of baseball and softball. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Griswold

East Mills at Essex

Stanton at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Riverside

Tri-Center at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Nodaway Valley at East Union

Wayne at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas

Moravia at Twin Cedars

Murray at Ankeny Christian

Non-Conference

Clear Lake at Red Oak

St. Albert at Woodbine

Solon at Harlan

West Central Valley at Creston

Sioux City West at Denison-Schleswig

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Glenwood

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Essex

Sidney at Griswold

Stanton at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Underwood

IKM-Manning at Riverside

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Bedford

Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley

Nodaway Valley at East Union

Wayne at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Lamoni

Orient-Macksburg at Seymour

Moravia at Twin Cedars

Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference

St. Albert at Woodbine

Atlantic vs. Muscatine (at Fort Dodge Invitational)

Kuemper Catholic at Boone

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny (at Fort Dodge Invitational)

