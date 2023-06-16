(KMAland) -- The Friday KMAland Sports Schedule is full of plenty of baseball and softball. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Sidney at Griswold
East Mills at Essex
Stanton at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Underwood
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Riverside
Tri-Center at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Bedford
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
Nodaway Valley at East Union
Wayne at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Murray at Ankeny Christian
Non-Conference
Clear Lake at Red Oak
St. Albert at Woodbine
Solon at Harlan
West Central Valley at Creston
Sioux City West at Denison-Schleswig
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Glenwood
Corner Conference
East Mills at Essex
Sidney at Griswold
Stanton at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Underwood
IKM-Manning at Riverside
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Bedford
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
Nodaway Valley at East Union
Wayne at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Seymour
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
St. Albert at Woodbine
Atlantic vs. Muscatine (at Fort Dodge Invitational)
Kuemper Catholic at Boone
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny (at Fort Dodge Invitational)