(KMAland) -- It's a big Friday of high school baseball and softball with coverage from Treynor/Tri-Center baseball. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Essex at East Mills
Fremont-Mills at Stanton
Griswold at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at IKM-Manning
Underwood at AHSTW
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at Tri-Center On KMAX-Stream
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox (DH)
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
East Union at Nodaway Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Central Decatur at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Exira/EHK
Whiting at Woodbine
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian
Murray at Seymour
Non-Conference
Clear Lake at Red Oak
Mid-Prairie at Denison-Schleswig
Sioux City East vs. Dowling Catholic at Briar Cliff
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Dowling Catholic at Briar Cliff
LeMars vs. Dowling Catholic at Briar Cliff
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood at Clarinda
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Stanton
Essex at East Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at IKM-Manning
Treynor at Tri-Center
Underwood at AHSTW
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox (DH)
East Union at Nodaway Valley
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Central Decatur at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison at Exira/EHK
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Whiting at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Murray at Seymour
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Fort Dodge Tournament
Sioux City East vs. Fort Dodge
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny
Atlantic vs. Williamsburg
Waukee Northwest Tournament
Abraham Lincoln vs. Waukee
Abraham Lincoln vs. Dowling Catholic
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Boone
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton