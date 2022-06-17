KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's a big Friday of high school baseball and softball with coverage from Treynor/Tri-Center baseball. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Essex at East Mills

Fremont-Mills at Stanton

Griswold at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at IKM-Manning

Underwood at AHSTW

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at Tri-Center On KMAX-Stream

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Lenox (DH)

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr

East Union at Nodaway Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren

Central Decatur at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Exira/EHK

Whiting at Woodbine

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian

Murray at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Clear Lake at Red Oak

Mid-Prairie at Denison-Schleswig

Sioux City East vs. Dowling Catholic at Briar Cliff

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Dowling Catholic at Briar Cliff

LeMars vs. Dowling Catholic at Briar Cliff

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Glenwood at Clarinda

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Stanton

Essex at East Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at IKM-Manning

Treynor at Tri-Center

Underwood at AHSTW

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Bedford at Lenox (DH)

East Union at Nodaway Valley

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren

Central Decatur at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison at Exira/EHK

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Whiting at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Murray at Seymour

Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Fort Dodge Tournament 

Sioux City East vs. Fort Dodge

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny

Atlantic vs. Williamsburg

Waukee Northwest Tournament 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Waukee

Abraham Lincoln vs. Dowling Catholic

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Boone

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

