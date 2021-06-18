KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It’s another busy night of KMAland softball and baseball on Friday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at St. Albert

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference 

Sidney at East Mills

Essex at Fremont-Mills (DH)

Griswold at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Audubon

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

Treynor at Riverside

Underwood at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur

Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys

Mount Ayr at Southeast Warren

Nodaway Valley at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

CAM at West Harrison

Whiting at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg 

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell

Seymour at Murray 

Non-Conference 

Clear Lake at Red Oak

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Kuemper Catholic

Remsen St. Mary’s at LeMars

Algona at Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Sidney at East Mills

Essex at Fremont-Mills (DH)

Griswold at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Audubon

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

Treynor at Riverside

Underwood at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Bedford

Southwest Valley at Central Decatur

Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys

Mount Ayr at Southeast Warren

Nodaway Valley at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

CAM at West Harrison

Whiting at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg (DH)

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia 

Seymour at Murray

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Diagonal at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at Clarinda

West Monona at St. Albert

Boone at Kuemper Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

Fort Dodge Tournament 

Atlantic vs. Winterset

Harlan vs. Pleasant Valley

Sioux City East vs. Davenport Assumption

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Muscatine

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.