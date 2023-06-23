(KMAland) -- Check out the very busy KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Atlantic
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills vs. Stanton (at Sidney), 7:30 PM
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Audubon
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Wayne
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
CAM at Glidden-Ralston
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell
Moravia at Murray
Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood
Underwood at Creston
Denison-Schleswig at MVAOCOU
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference Tournament
Championship: Griswold vs. Fremont-Mills (at Sidney), 5:30 PM
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Audubon
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
Riverside at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Wayne
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
CAM at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg (DH)
Lamoni at Seymour
Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell
Moravia at Murray
Non-Conference
Glenwood vs. Saydel (at Roalnd-Story Tournament)
Atlantic at East Marshall
Denison-Schleswig vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Spencer Invitational)
Denison-Schleswig vs. Newell-Fonda (at Spencer Invitational)
LeMars at Spencer (at Spencer Invitational)
LeMars vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Spencer Invitational)
Des Moines Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux Center