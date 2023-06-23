KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Check out the very busy KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below. 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Atlantic

Corner Conference Tournament 

Fremont-Mills vs. Stanton (at Sidney), 7:30 PM

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Audubon

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Wayne

Southwest Valley at Lenox

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

CAM at Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Moravia at Murray

Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood

Underwood at Creston

Denison-Schleswig at MVAOCOU 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference Tournament 

Championship: Griswold vs. Fremont-Mills (at Sidney), 5:30 PM

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Audubon

AHSTW at IKM-Manning

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Wayne

Southwest Valley at Lenox

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at Southeast Warren

East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

CAM at Glidden-Ralston

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg (DH)

Lamoni at Seymour

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Moravia at Murray

Non-Conference 

Glenwood vs. Saydel (at Roalnd-Story Tournament)

Atlantic at East Marshall 

Denison-Schleswig vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Spencer Invitational)

Denison-Schleswig vs. Newell-Fonda (at Spencer Invitational)

LeMars at Spencer (at Spencer Invitational)

LeMars vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Spencer Invitational)

Des Moines Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux Center

 

