(KMAland) -- KMA Sports hits Treynor for a WIC matchup with Missouri Valley on Friday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Atlantic
Corner Conference Tournament
Championship: Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
Missouri Valley at Treynor On KMAX-Stream
Audubon at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne at Bedford
Lenox at Southwest Valley
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
Glidden-Ralston at CAM
Ar-We-Va at Whiting
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Ankeny Christian at Seymour
Murray at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln
Creston at Underwood
MVAOCOU at Denison-Schleswig
Sioux Center at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Fort Dodge at Sioux City North (DH)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference Tournament
Championship: Griswold vs. Stanton at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Missouri Valley at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne at Bedford
Lenox at Southwest Valley
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at CAM
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
Ar-We-Va at Whiting
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (TH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Melcher-Dallas (DH)
Moravia at Moulton-Udell (DH)
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Roland-Story Tournament
Glenwood vs. Saydel
Spencer Invitational
Denison-Schleswig vs. LeMars
Denison-Schleswig vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
LeMars vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Non-Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux Center