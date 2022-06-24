KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports hits Treynor for a WIC matchup with Missouri Valley on Friday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Atlantic

Corner Conference Tournament 

Championship: Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

Missouri Valley at Treynor On KMAX-Stream

Audubon at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Bedford

Lenox at Southwest Valley

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Glidden-Ralston at CAM

Ar-We-Va at Whiting

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Murray

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Ankeny Christian at Seymour

Murray at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln

Creston at Underwood

MVAOCOU at Denison-Schleswig

Sioux Center at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Fort Dodge at Sioux City North (DH)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference Tournament 

Championship: Griswold vs. Stanton at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Missouri Valley at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Bedford

Lenox at Southwest Valley

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

Southeast Warren at Central Decatur

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at CAM

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va at Whiting

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (TH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Melcher-Dallas (DH)

Moravia at Moulton-Udell (DH)

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail

Roland-Story Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Saydel

Spencer Invitational 

Denison-Schleswig vs. LeMars

Denison-Schleswig vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

LeMars vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Non-Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux Center

