(KMAland) -- Plenty of high school baseball and softball on the Friday night slate. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Wayne

Lenox at East Union

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley

Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley

CAM at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine 

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Ankeny Christian 

Melcher-Dallas at Murray

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni

Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars

Moulton-Udell at Moravia 

Non-Conference 

Underwood at Creston

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Denison-Schleswig at MVAOCOU

Audubon at Earlham

ACGC at Tri-Center 

Sioux Center at Sioux City East

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at St. Albert (DH)

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia vs. Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Wayne

Lenox at East Union

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr

Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley

Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley

CAM at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine 

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Diagonal

Melcher-Dallas at Murray

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni

Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars

Moulton-Udell at Moravia (DH)

Non-Conference 

St. Albert at Missouri Valley 

Audubon at Earlham

Roland-Story Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Ogden, 4:30 PM

Glenwood vs. Roland-Story, 6:30 PM

Spencer Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig vs. LeMars, 12:00 PM

Denison-Schleswig vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 1:45 PM

Denison-Schleswig vs. Spencer, 4:30 PM

LeMars vs. Newell-Fonda, 1:45 PM

