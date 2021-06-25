(KMAland) -- Plenty of high school baseball and softball on the Friday night slate. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Wayne
Lenox at East Union
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley
Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley
CAM at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Ankeny Christian
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Non-Conference
Underwood at Creston
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Denison-Schleswig at MVAOCOU
Audubon at Earlham
ACGC at Tri-Center
Sioux Center at Sioux City East
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at St. Albert (DH)
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia vs. Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Wayne
Lenox at East Union
Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley
Southwest Valley at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley
CAM at Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Diagonal
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars
Moulton-Udell at Moravia (DH)
Non-Conference
St. Albert at Missouri Valley
Audubon at Earlham
Roland-Story Tournament
Glenwood vs. Ogden, 4:30 PM
Glenwood vs. Roland-Story, 6:30 PM
Spencer Tournament
Denison-Schleswig vs. LeMars, 12:00 PM
Denison-Schleswig vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 1:45 PM
Denison-Schleswig vs. Spencer, 4:30 PM
LeMars vs. Newell-Fonda, 1:45 PM