(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has baseball coverage from Underwood to highlight another big Friday slate.
Check out the full KMAland Sorts Schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Glenwood
Corner Conference
Sidney at Essex
Stanton at East Mills
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Audubon at Missouri Valley
Riverside at Treynor
Tri-Center at Underwood On KMAX-Stream
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Central Decatur
Mount Ayr at Bedford
Nodaway Valley at Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Wayne at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison-Schleswig
Fort Dodge at Sioux City East
Fort Dodge vs. Sioux City West (at Sioux City West)
Sioux City West vs. Mason City (at Sioux City East)
Mason City at Sioux City East
Storm Lake at LeMars
Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley
Missouri State Baseball Tournament (at Ozark)
Class 5 Semifinal: Ft. Zumwalt South vs. Festus, 10:00 AM
Class 5 Semifinal: St. Francis Borgia vs. Webb City, 1:00 PM
Class 6 Semifinal: Jackson vs. Francis Howell, 4:00 PM
Class 6 Semifinal: Liberty North vs. Nixa, 7:00 PM
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls State Tournament (at Des Moines)
Class 1A Semifinal: Des Moines Christian vs. Gilbert, 10:00 AM
Class 1A Semifinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Assumption, 10:15 AM
Class 2A Semifinal: Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Pella, 12:30 PM
Class 2A Semifinal: Dallas Center-Grimes vs. North Scott, 12:45 PM
Class 3A Semifinal: Waukee Northwest vs. WDM Valley, 3:00 PM
Class 3A Semifinal: Dowling Catholic vs. Johnston, 3:15 PM
Missouri Girls State Tournament (at Fenton)
Class 1 Semifinal: Villa Duchesne vs. Saxony Lutheran, 10:00 AM
Class 1 Semifinal: Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Bishop LeBlond, 12:00 PM
Class 2 Semifinal: Whitfield vs. Clayton, 2:30 PM
Clas 2 Semifinal: St. Pius X (Kansas City) vs. Pleasant Hill, 5:00 PM
Class 3 Semifinal: Ursuline Academy vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 11:00 AM
Class 3 Semifinal: Smithville vs. Union, 1:30 PM
Class 4 Semifinal: Nerinx Hall vs. Lafayette (Wildwood), 4:00 PM
Class 4 Semifinal: Liberty North vs. Kickapoo, 7:00 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic
Corner Conference
Stanton at East Mills
Sidney at Essex
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Underwood
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Audubon at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Bedford
Nodaway Valley at Lenox
Wayne at Southwest Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at CAM
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail
Murray Tournament
Central Decatur vs. Melcher-Dallas
Lamoni vs. Orient-Macksburg
East Union vs. Murray
Non-Conference
AHSTW at Clarinda
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert
Estherville Lincoln Central at Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig vs. Estherville Lincoln Central (at Atlantic)
Creston vs. Central Springs (Ankeny Centennial)
Creston at Ankeny Centennial
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at ACGC
Storm Lake at LeMars