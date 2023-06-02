KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has baseball coverage from Underwood to highlight another big Friday slate.

Check out the full KMAland Sorts Schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Glenwood

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Essex

Stanton at East Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at Missouri Valley

Riverside at Treynor

Tri-Center at Underwood On KMAX-Stream

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Central Decatur

Mount Ayr at Bedford

Nodaway Valley at Lenox

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren

Wayne at Southwest Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Non-Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison-Schleswig

Fort Dodge at Sioux City East 

Fort Dodge vs. Sioux City West (at Sioux City West)

Sioux City West vs. Mason City (at Sioux City East)

Mason City at Sioux City East

Storm Lake at LeMars

Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley

Missouri State Baseball Tournament (at Ozark)

Class 5 Semifinal: Ft. Zumwalt South vs. Festus, 10:00 AM

Class 5 Semifinal: St. Francis Borgia vs. Webb City, 1:00 PM

Class 6 Semifinal: Jackson vs. Francis Howell, 4:00 PM

Class 6 Semifinal: Liberty North vs. Nixa, 7:00 PM

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls State Tournament (at Des Moines)

Class 1A Semifinal: Des Moines Christian vs. Gilbert, 10:00 AM

Class 1A Semifinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Assumption, 10:15 AM

Class 2A Semifinal: Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Pella, 12:30 PM

Class 2A Semifinal: Dallas Center-Grimes vs. North Scott, 12:45 PM

Class 3A Semifinal: Waukee Northwest vs. WDM Valley, 3:00 PM

Class 3A Semifinal: Dowling Catholic vs. Johnston, 3:15 PM

Missouri Girls State Tournament (at Fenton)

Class 1 Semifinal: Villa Duchesne vs. Saxony Lutheran, 10:00 AM

Class 1 Semifinal: Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Bishop LeBlond, 12:00 PM

Class 2 Semifinal: Whitfield vs. Clayton, 2:30 PM

Clas 2 Semifinal: St. Pius X (Kansas City) vs. Pleasant Hill, 5:00 PM

Class 3 Semifinal: Ursuline Academy vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 11:00 AM

Class 3 Semifinal: Smithville vs. Union, 1:30 PM

Class 4 Semifinal: Nerinx Hall vs. Lafayette (Wildwood), 4:00 PM

Class 4 Semifinal: Liberty North vs. Kickapoo, 7:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic

Corner Conference

Stanton at East Mills

Sidney at Essex

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Underwood

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Bedford 

Nodaway Valley at Lenox

Wayne at Southwest Valley

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at CAM

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail

Murray Tournament 

Central Decatur vs. Melcher-Dallas

Lamoni vs. Orient-Macksburg

East Union vs. Murray

Non-Conference

AHSTW at Clarinda

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert

Estherville Lincoln Central at Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig vs. Estherville Lincoln Central (at Atlantic)

Creston vs. Central Springs (Ankeny Centennial)

Creston at Ankeny Centennial

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at ACGC

Storm Lake at LeMars

