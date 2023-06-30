KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The softball tournament trail begins tonight with coverage from Malvern, Essex and Oakland. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central at Southeast Polk

Underwood at Harlan

Creston at Saydel

Kuemper Catholic vs. Carroll

Abraham Lincoln vs. Dowling Catholic (at Tal Anderson Field)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

Storm Lake at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sioux City West at Spencer

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — First Round

Boyer Valley at Woodbury Central

Iowa Class 1A Region 2 — First Round

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Glidden-Ralston

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 — First Round

Nodaway Valley at CAM

East Union at Orient-Macksburg

Murray at Melcher-Dallas

Tri-Center at Audubon

St. Albert at Riverside On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Iowa Class 1A Region 4 — First Round

Moulton-Udell at Lenox

Bedford at Seymour

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Sidney at East Mills On KMA 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)

Stanton at Essex On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @d2mart)

Iowa Class 1A Region 8 — First Round

Keota at Moravia

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 — First Round

IKM-Manning at AHSTW

Iowa Class 2A Region 3 — First Round

Southwest Valley at ACGC

Iowa Class 2A Region 4 — First Round

Central Decatur at Pleasantville

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central at Atlantic

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West (DH)

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

