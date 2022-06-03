KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- State soccer semifinals galore in Iowa and Missouri with KMA Sports coverage for Lewis Central in Des Moines, and plenty of softball and baseball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at Griswold

Essex at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Tri-Center On KMAX-Stream

Missouri Valley at Audubon

Treynor at Riverside

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Mount Ayr

Lenox at Nodaway Valley

Southwest Valley at Wayne

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys

Central Decatur at East Union

Rolling Valley Conference 

Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CAM at Glidden-Ralston

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central

St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City East at Southeast Polk (DH)

Spirit Lake at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

MOC-Floyd Valley at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Lawton-Bronson at Sioux City North

LeMars at Storm Lake

Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals

Willard vs. Festus, 4:00 PM

Ft. Zumwalt East vs. Platte County, 7:00 PM

Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals 

Lindbergh vs. Blue Springs South, 10:00 AM

Liberty North vs. Francis Howell, 1:00 PM

STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Iowa Boys Class 1 State Semifinals 

Western Christian vs. West Liberty, 12:00 PM

Davenport Assumption vs. Beckman Catholic, 12:10 PM

Iowa Boys Class 2 State Semifinals 

Pella vs. Gilbert, 2:30 PM

Lewis Central vs. Newton, 2:40 PM Follow @nickstavas

Iowa Boys Class 3 State Semifinals 

Waukee Northwest vs. Ankeny Centennial, 5:00 PM

Pleasant Valley vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5:10 PM

Missouri Girls Class 1 State Semifinals 

Greenwood vs. St. Pius X (Festus), 10:00 AM

Whitfield vs. Mid-Buchanan, 12:00 PM

Missouri Girls Class 2 State Semifinals 

Perryville vs. Orchard Farm, 2:30 PM

MICDS vs. Pleasant Hill, 5:00 PM

Missouri Girls Class 3 State Semifinals 

Ursuline Academy vs. Glendale, 11:00 AM

Smithville vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 1:30 PM

Missouri Girls Class 4 State Semifinals 

Rock Bridge vs. Nerinx Hall, 4:00 PM

Liberty North vs. St. Dominic, 7:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at Griswold

Essex at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

Underwood at Tri-Center

Missouri Valley at Audubon

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Mount Ayr

Lenox at Nodaway Valley

Southwest Valley at Wayne

Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

CAM at Glidden-Ralston

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars

Non-Conference

Clarinda at AHSTW

Estherville-Lincoln Central at Atlantic

Kuemper Catholic vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central at Atlantic

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig

Murray Tournament

Urbandale at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

LeMars at Storm Lake

Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson

