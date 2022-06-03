(KMAland) -- State soccer semifinals galore in Iowa and Missouri with KMA Sports coverage for Lewis Central in Des Moines, and plenty of softball and baseball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
Corner Conference
East Mills at Stanton
Fremont-Mills at Griswold
Essex at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Tri-Center On KMAX-Stream
Missouri Valley at Audubon
Treynor at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Mount Ayr
Lenox at Nodaway Valley
Southwest Valley at Wayne
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Central Decatur at East Union
Rolling Valley Conference
Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CAM at Glidden-Ralston
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central
St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City East at Southeast Polk (DH)
Spirit Lake at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
MOC-Floyd Valley at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Lawton-Bronson at Sioux City North
LeMars at Storm Lake
Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals
Willard vs. Festus, 4:00 PM
Ft. Zumwalt East vs. Platte County, 7:00 PM
Missouri Class 5 State Semifinals
Lindbergh vs. Blue Springs South, 10:00 AM
Liberty North vs. Francis Howell, 1:00 PM
STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Iowa Boys Class 1 State Semifinals
Western Christian vs. West Liberty, 12:00 PM
Davenport Assumption vs. Beckman Catholic, 12:10 PM
Iowa Boys Class 2 State Semifinals
Pella vs. Gilbert, 2:30 PM
Lewis Central vs. Newton, 2:40 PM Follow @nickstavas
Iowa Boys Class 3 State Semifinals
Waukee Northwest vs. Ankeny Centennial, 5:00 PM
Pleasant Valley vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5:10 PM
Missouri Girls Class 1 State Semifinals
Greenwood vs. St. Pius X (Festus), 10:00 AM
Whitfield vs. Mid-Buchanan, 12:00 PM
Missouri Girls Class 2 State Semifinals
Perryville vs. Orchard Farm, 2:30 PM
MICDS vs. Pleasant Hill, 5:00 PM
Missouri Girls Class 3 State Semifinals
Ursuline Academy vs. Glendale, 11:00 AM
Smithville vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 1:30 PM
Missouri Girls Class 4 State Semifinals
Rock Bridge vs. Nerinx Hall, 4:00 PM
Liberty North vs. St. Dominic, 7:00 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic
Corner Conference
East Mills at Stanton
Fremont-Mills at Griswold
Essex at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Tri-Center
Missouri Valley at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Mount Ayr
Lenox at Nodaway Valley
Southwest Valley at Wayne
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CAM at Glidden-Ralston
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Clarinda at AHSTW
Estherville-Lincoln Central at Atlantic
Kuemper Catholic vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central at Atlantic
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central
Carroll at Denison-Schleswig
Murray Tournament
Urbandale at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
LeMars at Storm Lake
Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson