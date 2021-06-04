KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Regional final soccer action + plenty of baseball and softball, including Griswold/Sidney softball on our video stream for Friday.

View the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Sidney

Fremont-Mills at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Underwood at Riverside

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon

Treynor at IKM-Manning

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Lenox

Central Decatur at Bedford

Wayne at Southwest Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at CAM

Whiting at Coon Rapids-Bayard (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail

Moravia at Moulton-Udell

Ankeny Christian at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln

Southeast Polk at Creston

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert

Winterset at Martensdale-St. Marys

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge (DH)

Storm Lake at LeMars

Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spirit Lake

Missouri State Tournament 

Class 5 State Semifinal: Grain Valley vs. Rockwood Summit, 11:00 AM

Class 5 State Semifinal: Willard vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 1:30 PM

Class 6 State Semifinal: Christian Brothers College vs. Liberty, 4:00 PM

Class 6 State Semifinal: Jefferson City vs. Ft. Zumwalt West, 6:30 PM

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Class 1A Regional Finals (G) 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Tri-Center, 5:00 PM

St. Albert at Treynor, 6:00 PM

Regina Catholic at Wahlert Catholic, 5:00 PM

Solon at Assumption, 6:00 PM

Hudson at Columbus Catholic, 6:00 PM

Dike-New Hartford at Des Moines Christian, 6:00 PM

Van Meter at Gilbert, 6:00 PM

Denver at Nevada, 6:00 PM

Class 2A Regional Finals (G) 

Glenwood at Lewis Central, 6:00 PM

Clear Creek-Amana at Dallas Center-Grimes, 6:00 PM

Carlisle at North Polk, 6:00 PM

Winterset at Norwalk, 6:00 PM

Carroll at Spencer, 6:00 PM

Western Dubuque at Waverly-Shell Rock, 6:00 PM

Mount Vernon at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6:00 PM

Iowa City Liberty at North Scott, 6:00 PM

Class 3A Region Finals (G) 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6:00 PM

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Waukee, 5:00 PM

Cedar Falls at Ankeny Centennial, 6:00 PM

Johnston at Ankeny, 6:00 PM

Iowa City West at Dowling Catholic, 6:00 PM

Muscatine at Linn-Mar, 6:00 PM

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 6:00 PM

Urbandale at WDM Valley, 6:00 PM

Missouri State Tournament (G) 

Class 2 State Semifinal: Ursuline Academy vs. Pleasant Hill, 12:30 PM

Class 2 State Semifinal: St. Charles vs. Oak Grove, 10:00 AM

Class 4 State Semifinal: St. Teresa’s Academy vs. Nerinx Hall, 6:30 PM

Class 4 State Semifinal: St. Dominic vs. Lee’s Summit West, 4:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Sidney On KMAX-Stream1 & VIDEO at kmaland.com

Fremont-Mills at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Underwood at Riverside

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon

Treynor at IKM-Manning

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southeast Warren at Lenox

Central Decatur at Bedford

Wayne at Southwest Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at CAM

Whiting at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail

Storm Lake Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig vs. Pocahontas, 12:00 PM

Harris-Lake Park vs. Storm Lake, 10:30 AM

Consolation, 1:30 PM

Championship, 3:00 PM

Murray Tournament 

Nodaway Valley vs. Seymour, 7:00 PM

East Union vs. Lamoni, 4:00 PM

Moravia vs. Melcher-Dallas, 5:30 PM

Orient-Macksburg vs. Murray, 8:30 PM

Non-Conference 

Storm Lake at LeMars

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.