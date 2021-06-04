(KMAland) -- Regional final soccer action + plenty of baseball and softball, including Griswold/Sidney softball on our video stream for Friday.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Griswold at Sidney
Fremont-Mills at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at AHSTW
Underwood at Riverside
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon
Treynor at IKM-Manning
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Lenox
Central Decatur at Bedford
Wayne at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ar-We-Va at CAM
Whiting at Coon Rapids-Bayard (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Ankeny Christian at Seymour
Non-Conference
Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln
Southeast Polk at Creston
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert
Winterset at Martensdale-St. Marys
Sioux City North at Fort Dodge (DH)
Storm Lake at LeMars
Bishop Heelan Catholic at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spirit Lake
Missouri State Tournament
Class 5 State Semifinal: Grain Valley vs. Rockwood Summit, 11:00 AM
Class 5 State Semifinal: Willard vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 1:30 PM
Class 6 State Semifinal: Christian Brothers College vs. Liberty, 4:00 PM
Class 6 State Semifinal: Jefferson City vs. Ft. Zumwalt West, 6:30 PM
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Class 1A Regional Finals (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Tri-Center, 5:00 PM
St. Albert at Treynor, 6:00 PM
Regina Catholic at Wahlert Catholic, 5:00 PM
Solon at Assumption, 6:00 PM
Hudson at Columbus Catholic, 6:00 PM
Dike-New Hartford at Des Moines Christian, 6:00 PM
Van Meter at Gilbert, 6:00 PM
Denver at Nevada, 6:00 PM
Class 2A Regional Finals (G)
Glenwood at Lewis Central, 6:00 PM
Clear Creek-Amana at Dallas Center-Grimes, 6:00 PM
Carlisle at North Polk, 6:00 PM
Winterset at Norwalk, 6:00 PM
Carroll at Spencer, 6:00 PM
Western Dubuque at Waverly-Shell Rock, 6:00 PM
Mount Vernon at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6:00 PM
Iowa City Liberty at North Scott, 6:00 PM
Class 3A Region Finals (G)
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6:00 PM
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Waukee, 5:00 PM
Cedar Falls at Ankeny Centennial, 6:00 PM
Johnston at Ankeny, 6:00 PM
Iowa City West at Dowling Catholic, 6:00 PM
Muscatine at Linn-Mar, 6:00 PM
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 6:00 PM
Urbandale at WDM Valley, 6:00 PM
Missouri State Tournament (G)
Class 2 State Semifinal: Ursuline Academy vs. Pleasant Hill, 12:30 PM
Class 2 State Semifinal: St. Charles vs. Oak Grove, 10:00 AM
Class 4 State Semifinal: St. Teresa’s Academy vs. Nerinx Hall, 6:30 PM
Class 4 State Semifinal: St. Dominic vs. Lee’s Summit West, 4:00 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Griswold at Sidney On KMAX-Stream1 & VIDEO at kmaland.com
Fremont-Mills at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at AHSTW
Underwood at Riverside
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon
Treynor at IKM-Manning
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Lenox
Central Decatur at Bedford
Wayne at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ar-We-Va at CAM
Whiting at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Storm Lake Tournament
Denison-Schleswig vs. Pocahontas, 12:00 PM
Harris-Lake Park vs. Storm Lake, 10:30 AM
Consolation, 1:30 PM
Championship, 3:00 PM
Murray Tournament
Nodaway Valley vs. Seymour, 7:00 PM
East Union vs. Lamoni, 4:00 PM
Moravia vs. Melcher-Dallas, 5:30 PM
Orient-Macksburg vs. Murray, 8:30 PM
Non-Conference
Storm Lake at LeMars