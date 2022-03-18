KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- More baseball in Nebraska, more state basketball in Missouri and plenty of indoor track and field on the Friday slate.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

North Nodaway at North Harrison

St. Joseph Christian at Northeast Nodaway

Plattsmouth at Falls City 

Blair at Nebraska City

Crete at Auburn

Platte Valley (NE) at Elkhorn

MISSOURI STATE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Girls Class 4 State Semifinals 

John Burroughs vs. St. James, 2:00 PM

Helias Catholic vs. Benton, 4:00 PM

Girls Class 5 State Semifinals 

Whitfield vs. Webster Groves, 10:00 AM

Smithville vs. West Plains, 12:00 PM

Girls Class 6 State Tournament 

Championship: Incarnate Word Academy vs. Kickapoo, 2:00 PM

Consolation: Blue Springs South vs. St. Joseph's Academy, 10:00 AM

Boys Class 4 State Semifinals 

Central (New Madrid County) vs. Vashon, 6:00 PM

Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Pembroke Hill, 8:00 PM

Boys Class 5 State Semifinals 

Cardinal Ritter vs. Webster Groves, 6:00 PM

Springfield Catholic vs. Helias Catholic, 8:00 PM

Boys Class 6 State Tournament 

Championship: Christian Brothers College vs. Nixa, 4:00 PM

Consolation: Chaminade College Prep vs. Staley, 12:00 PM

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Buena Vista Indoor (G/B)

Doane Indoor (G/B)

Concordia Indoor (G/B)

Central Indoor (G)

