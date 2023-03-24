KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Friday is here with plenty of baseball, soccer, tennis and track on the slate. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

East Atchison at North Andrew

Plattsburg at South Holt

Gilman City at North Nodaway

Northeast Nodaway at Maryville

Albany at Platte Valley

Nebraska City at Platteview

Fort Calhoun at Louisville/Weeping Water

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (B)

Blair at The Platte (B)

Plattsmouth at Roncalli Catholic (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City Invitational (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Carroll (G/B)

AT Yankton (G/B)

AT Louisville (G/B)

AT Palmyra (G/B)

