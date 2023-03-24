(KMAland) -- Friday is here with plenty of baseball, soccer, tennis and track on the slate. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at North Andrew
Plattsburg at South Holt
Gilman City at North Nodaway
Northeast Nodaway at Maryville
Albany at Platte Valley
Nebraska City at Platteview
Fort Calhoun at Louisville/Weeping Water
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Gross Catholic at Nebraska City (B)
Blair at The Platte (B)
Plattsmouth at Roncalli Catholic (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Nebraska City Invitational (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Carroll (G/B)
AT Yankton (G/B)
AT Louisville (G/B)
AT Palmyra (G/B)