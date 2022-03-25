KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball, soccer, tennis and track and field lands on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

North Andrew at East Atchison

South Holt at Plattsburg

North Nodaway at Gilman City

Maryville at Northeast Nodaway 

Platte Valley at Albany

Platteview at Nebraska City

Crete at Plattsmouth 

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Gross Catholic (B)

The Platte at Blair (B)

Roncalli Catholic at Plattsmouth (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City Tournament (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Graceland Indoor (G/B)

Mount Marty Indoor (G/B)

AT Waverly (G/B)

AT Palmyra (G/B)

