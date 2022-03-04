(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A state semifinals and a pair of state championships in Des Moines are on the schedule for Friday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Girls Class 2A State Semifinals
Dike-New Hartford vs. Panorama, 10:00 AM
Central Lyon vs. Denver, 11:45 AM
Iowa Girls Class 1A State Semifinals
MMCRU vs. Newell-Fonda, 1:30 PM
Bishop Garrigan vs. North Linn, 3:00 PM
Iowa Girls State Championships
Class 5A: Johnston vs. Waterloo West, 6:00 PM
Class 3A: Ballard vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 8:00 PM