KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A state semifinals and a pair of state championships in Des Moines are on the schedule for Friday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

Iowa Girls Class 2A State Semifinals 

Dike-New Hartford vs. Panorama, 10:00 AM

Central Lyon vs. Denver, 11:45 AM

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Semifinals 

MMCRU vs. Newell-Fonda, 1:30 PM

Bishop Garrigan vs. North Linn, 3:00 PM

Iowa Girls State Championships 

Class 5A: Johnston vs. Waterloo West, 6:00 PM

Class 3A: Ballard vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 8:00 PM

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.