KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Regional girls golf action across the state of Iowa, district baseball in Missouri and more on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Guilford)

Nodaway Valley vs. North Nodaway, 4:00 PM 

South Holt vs. North Andrew, 6:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Region 1A First Round at Alta-Aurelia (Boyer Valley, Glidden-Ralston, Woodbine) (G)

Iowa Class 1A Region 1B First Round at IKM-Manning (Audubon, CAM, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, St. Albert, Tri-Center) (G)

Iowa Class 1A Region 1C First Round at Sidney (Bedford, East Mills, Essex, Griswold, Hamburg, Lenox, Sidney, Southwest Valley) (G) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96

Iowa Class 1A Region 3B at Woodward-Granger (Coon Rapids-Bayard, Martensdale-St. Marys) (G)

Iowa Class 1A Region 3C at Mount Ayr (East Union, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg, Southeast Warren, Wayne) (G)

Iowa Class 1A Region 5C at New London (Moravia) (G)

Iowa Class 2A Region 2A at Red Oak (Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood) (G) Twitter: @nickstavas

Iowa Class 2A Region 4A at West Marshall (Central Decatur) (G)

Fort Dodge Invitational (G) (Bishop Heelan Catholic)

Plattsmouth at Platteview (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood (B)

Lewis Central at Norwalk (G)

Lewis Central vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (at Norwalk) (G)

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (G)

St. Albert at Treynor (B)

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Riverside at Logan-Magnolia (B)

Treynor at Sioux City West (G)

Logan-Magnolia at West Central Valley (G)

Underwood at AHSTW (G/B)

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars (G)

LeMars at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (B)

West Sioux at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Substate 1 

Cherokee at Spencer

LeMars vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (at Spencer)

Winners

Estherville-Lincoln Central at Spirit Lake

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Storm Lake (at Spirit Lake)

Winners

Iowa Class 1A Substate 7

Creston at North Polk

Atlantic vs. Southwest Valley (at North Polk)

Winners

Des Moines Hoover at Ballard

Kuemper Catholic vs. Clarke (at Ballard)

Winners

Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 

Audubon vs. Harlan (at Glenwood)

Audubon/Harlan at Glenwood

Shenandoah at Red Oak

Winners

Clarinda at Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig vs. St. Albert (at Lewis Central)

Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City North (at Sioux City)

Abraham Lincoln/SC North at Sioux City East

Southeast Polk at WDM Valley

Iowa Class 2A Substate 2 

Thomas Jefferson vs. Des Moines North (at Waukee Northwest)

Thomas Jefferson/DSM North at Waukee Northwest

Indianola vs. Des Moines East (at Waukee Northwest)

Indianola/Des Moines East at Waukee Northwest

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.