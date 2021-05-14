(KMAland) -- Sectional boys golf in Iowa, district baseball in Missouri and a healthy schedule of soccer on Friday’s KMAland Sports Schedule.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at Guilford)
St. Joseph Christian vs. North Nodaway, 6:00 PM
Northeast Nodaway vs. DeKalb, 4:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Class 1A Sectional at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)
Class 1A Sectional at North Mahaska (MSTM, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Southeast Warren) (B)
Class 1A Sectional at Woodbury Central (Woodbine) (B)
Class 1A Sectional at Boyer Valley (B)
Class 1A Sectional at Lenox (B)
Class 1A Sectional at Lamoni (B)
Class 2A Sectional at Shenandoah (B)
Class 2A Sectional at Panorama (IKM-Manning, Kuemper) (B)
Class 3A Sectional at Atlantic (B)
Class 3A Sectional at Winterset (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln (B)
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (G)
Harlan at Carroll (B)
Underwood at AHSTW (G/B)
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Thomas Jefferson (B)
West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley at Treynor (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at West Sioux (G)
West Sioux at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)
Chillicothe at Maryville (G)