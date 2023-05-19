(KMAland) -- State track coverage from Des Moines headlines a slate with state track in Missouri and Missouri, area baseball and postseason soccer.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson
Harlan at LeMars
Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City North
Martensdale-St. Marys at Creston
Sidney at Tri-Center
AHSTW at Stanton
Logan-Magnolia at Lawton-Bronson
Southwest Valley at Clarke
Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU
Glidden-Ralston at ACGC
Storm Lake at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Twin Cedars at Keota
Nebraska State Championships (at Tal Anderson Field)
Class A: Millard West vs. Lincoln East, 7:00 PM
Class B: Elkhorn North vs. Norris, 4:00 PM
Class C: Malcolm vs. Roncalli Catholic, 1:00 PM
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 2
Creston at Boone
Carroll at Perry
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7
Atlantic at Thomas Jefferson
Winterset at Glenwood
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8
Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan at LeMars
Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig
Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 2
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Missouri Singles & Doubles State Tournament at Springfield (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Iowa State Track & Field Championships Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Missouri Class 1 & 2 State Track & Field Championships (at Jefferson City)
Nebraska Class C & D State Track & Field Championships (at Omaha)