(KMAland) -- State track coverage from Des Moines headlines a slate with state track in Missouri and Missouri, area baseball and postseason soccer.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson 

Harlan at LeMars 

Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City North

Martensdale-St. Marys at Creston

Sidney at Tri-Center

AHSTW at Stanton

Logan-Magnolia at Lawton-Bronson

Southwest Valley at Clarke

Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU

Glidden-Ralston at ACGC

Storm Lake at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Twin Cedars at Keota

Nebraska State Championships (at Tal Anderson Field)

Class A: Millard West vs. Lincoln East, 7:00 PM

Class B: Elkhorn North vs. Norris, 4:00 PM 

Class C: Malcolm vs. Roncalli Catholic, 1:00 PM 

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 2

Creston at Boone

Carroll at Perry

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 7

Atlantic at Thomas Jefferson

Winterset at Glenwood

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8

Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan at LeMars

Storm Lake at Denison-Schleswig

Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 2 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Missouri Singles & Doubles State Tournament at Springfield (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Iowa State Track & Field Championships Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Missouri Class 1 & 2 State Track & Field Championships (at Jefferson City)

Nebraska Class C & D State Track & Field Championships (at Omaha)

