KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Day two of the state track meet in Des Moines, more state track in Nebraska and plenty of baseball and regional soccer on the Friday sports schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (DH)

Sioux City North at Denison-Schleswig 

LeMars at Harlan

Tri-Center at Sidney

Stanton at AHSTW

Lawton-Bronson at Logan-Magnolia

MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley

ACGC at Glidden-Ralston

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Storm Lake

Twin Cedars at Keota

Ankeny Christian at GMG

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 2A Region 1 — First Round 

Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan at Denison-Schleswig (G)

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 — First Round 

Carroll at Atlantic (G)

Creston at Glenwood (G)

Iowa Class 3A Region 1 — First Round 

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Iowa State Track & Field Championships Follow @d2mart & @TrevMaeder96

Nebraska State Track & Field Championships (Class C & D)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.