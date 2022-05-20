(KMAland) -- Day two of the state track meet in Des Moines, more state track in Nebraska and plenty of baseball and regional soccer on the Friday sports schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (DH)
Sioux City North at Denison-Schleswig
LeMars at Harlan
Tri-Center at Sidney
Stanton at AHSTW
Lawton-Bronson at Logan-Magnolia
MVAOCOU at Boyer Valley
ACGC at Glidden-Ralston
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Storm Lake
Twin Cedars at Keota
Ankeny Christian at GMG
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 2A Region 1 — First Round
Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 — First Round
Carroll at Atlantic (G)
Creston at Glenwood (G)
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 — First Round
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Iowa State Track & Field Championships Follow @d2mart & @TrevMaeder96
Nebraska State Track & Field Championships (Class C & D)