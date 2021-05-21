KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- More state track in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska, district golf and regional tennis in Iowa and more on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Class 1A District at St. Edmond (Joey Schramm, Audubon; Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Class 1A District at CAM (Cory Bantam, Woodbine)

Class 2A District at Kuemper (Kuemper; Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Atlantic at Glenwood (G)

St. Albert at Lewis Central (G)

Harlan at Panorama (G)

Knoxville at Creston (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Class 1A Region 1 Singles & Doubles  at Spencer (Heelan, LeMars, SBL) (G)

Class 1A Region 2 Singles & Doubles at Kuemper Catholic (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Day 2 Iowa State Track & Field Championships Follow @d2mart 

Class 2 Missouri State Track & Field Championships

Class B & C Nebraska State Track & Field Championships

