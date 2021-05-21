(KMAland) -- More state track in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska, district golf and regional tennis in Iowa and more on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Class 1A District at St. Edmond (Joey Schramm, Audubon; Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Class 1A District at CAM (Cory Bantam, Woodbine)
Class 2A District at Kuemper (Kuemper; Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Atlantic at Glenwood (G)
St. Albert at Lewis Central (G)
Harlan at Panorama (G)
Knoxville at Creston (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Class 1A Region 1 Singles & Doubles at Spencer (Heelan, LeMars, SBL) (G)
Class 1A Region 2 Singles & Doubles at Kuemper Catholic (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Day 2 Iowa State Track & Field Championships Follow @d2mart
Class 2 Missouri State Track & Field Championships
Class B & C Nebraska State Track & Field Championships