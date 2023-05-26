KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- State golf finishes and state girls tennis begins in Iowa while plenty of baseball and softball is on the slate for Friday.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Clarinda

Atlantic at Red Oak

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Griswold

East Mills at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Riverside at AHSTW

Treynor at Audubon

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Central Decatur

Nodaway Valley at Wayne

East Union at Lenox

Bedford at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Ankeny Christian at Murray

Non-Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig vs. Maquoketa (at Mount Mercy)

Lewis Central vs. Urbandale (at Iowa Western)

Kingsley-Pierson at St. Albert

Woodbury Central at Kuemper Catholic

Sioux City North at Sioux Center

Alta-Aurelia at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Storm Lake at Sioux City West

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Cedar Pointe (Boone/Ames)

Iowa Girls Class 2A State Golf Tournament at American Legion (Marshalltown)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Griswold

East Mills at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia

Riverside at AHSTW

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Treynor at Audubon 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Central Decatur

Nodaway Valley at Wayne

Bedford at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley

East Union at Lenox

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Non-Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Red Oak

Lewis Central vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

Lewis Central vs. LeMars

Westwood at St. Albert

Atlantic at Ballard

Missouri Valley at MVAOCOU

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City North vs. Boyden-Hull Rock Valley

Sioux City North vs. River Valley

Sioux City East vs. West Monona

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Moravia

Lamoni at Moulton-Udell

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Singles & Doubles Tournament at Waterloo (Byrnes Park)

