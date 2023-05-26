(KMAland) -- State golf finishes and state girls tennis begins in Iowa while plenty of baseball and softball is on the slate for Friday.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Clarinda
Atlantic at Red Oak
Corner Conference
Stanton at Griswold
East Mills at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Riverside at AHSTW
Treynor at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Central Decatur
Nodaway Valley at Wayne
East Union at Lenox
Bedford at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Ankeny Christian at Murray
Non-Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Harlan
Denison-Schleswig vs. Maquoketa (at Mount Mercy)
Lewis Central vs. Urbandale (at Iowa Western)
Kingsley-Pierson at St. Albert
Woodbury Central at Kuemper Catholic
Sioux City North at Sioux Center
Alta-Aurelia at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Storm Lake at Sioux City West
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Cedar Pointe (Boone/Ames)
Iowa Girls Class 2A State Golf Tournament at American Legion (Marshalltown)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Stanton at Griswold
East Mills at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia
Riverside at AHSTW
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Treynor at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Central Decatur
Nodaway Valley at Wayne
Bedford at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southwest Valley
East Union at Lenox
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills at Red Oak
Lewis Central vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Lewis Central vs. LeMars
Westwood at St. Albert
Atlantic at Ballard
Missouri Valley at MVAOCOU
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City North vs. Boyden-Hull Rock Valley
Sioux City North vs. River Valley
Sioux City East vs. West Monona
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Lamoni at Moulton-Udell
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 1A State Singles & Doubles Tournament at Waterloo (Byrnes Park)