(KMAland) -- Lots of baseball and softball, state tennis and state golf in Iowa and state track in Missouri on the Friday KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Red Oak

Corner Conference 

Sidney at East Mills

Griswold at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood

Audubon at Treynor

AHSTW at Riverside

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Bedford

Lenox at East Union

Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Wayne at Nodaway Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell

Seymour at Murray

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central at Urbandale

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood

St. Albert at Kingsley-Pierson

Harlan at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sioux City East vs. Fort Dodge (at Waterloo)

Sioux City East vs. Clinton (at Waterloo)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at West Delaware

Sioux City West at Storm Lake

Sioux Center at Sioux City North

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown (G)

Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, Cedar Falls (G)

Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at River Valley Golf Course, Adel (G)

Iowa Class 4A State Tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course, Ankeny (G)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Creston

Corner Conference 

Sidney at East Mills

Griswold at Stanton On KMAX-Stream

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood

Audubon at Treynor

AHSTW at Riverside

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Central Decatur at Mount Ayr

Southeast Warren at Bedford

Lenox at East Union

Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Wayne at Nodaway Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg

Lamoni at Mormon Trail

Seymour at Murray

Non-Conference 

Sioux City West at Glenwood

St. Albert at Westwood

Ballard at Atlantic

East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic

Bishop Heelan Softball Classic

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A State Singles & Doubles Tournament at University of Iowa (G)

Iowa Class 2A State Singles & Doubles Tournament at Waukee Northwest (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Missouri Class 3 State Track & Field Championships (G/B)

