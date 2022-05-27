(KMAland) -- Lots of baseball and softball, state tennis and state golf in Iowa and state track in Missouri on the Friday KMAland Sports Schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Red Oak
Corner Conference
Sidney at East Mills
Griswold at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood
Audubon at Treynor
AHSTW at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Bedford
Lenox at East Union
Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne at Nodaway Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Ankeny Christian at Moulton-Udell
Seymour at Murray
Non-Conference
Lewis Central at Urbandale
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood
St. Albert at Kingsley-Pierson
Harlan at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City East vs. Fort Dodge (at Waterloo)
Sioux City East vs. Clinton (at Waterloo)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at West Delaware
Sioux City West at Storm Lake
Sioux Center at Sioux City North
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown (G)
Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, Cedar Falls (G)
Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at River Valley Golf Course, Adel (G)
Iowa Class 4A State Tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course, Ankeny (G)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Creston
Corner Conference
Sidney at East Mills
Griswold at Stanton On KMAX-Stream
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood
Audubon at Treynor
AHSTW at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Bedford
Lenox at East Union
Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne at Nodaway Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Ar-We-Va
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Twin Cedars at Orient-Macksburg
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Murray
Non-Conference
Sioux City West at Glenwood
St. Albert at Westwood
Ballard at Atlantic
East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic
Bishop Heelan Softball Classic
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State Singles & Doubles Tournament at University of Iowa (G)
Iowa Class 2A State Singles & Doubles Tournament at Waukee Northwest (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 3 State Track & Field Championships (G/B)