(KMAland) -- State golf finishes, state tennis begins, regional soccer and high school baseball and softball all on the slate Friday.
Check out audio and video of AHSTW/Treynor baseball later this evening at kmaland.com. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills
Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center at Riverside
AHSTW at Treynor On KMAX-Stream1 & video at kmaland.com
Audubon at Underwood
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Mount Ayr
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur
East Union at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Harrison at CAM
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
Woodbine at Whiting
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Murray at Seymour
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Harlan
Creston at Nodaway Valley
St. Albert at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
OABCIG at Denison-Schleswig
Southeast Warren at Interstate 35
Storm Lake at Sioux City West
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
St. Pius X vs. Warsaw, 1:00 PM
Jefferson (Festus) vs. Kelly, 4:30 PM
Skyline vs. Linn, 5:00 PM
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Kennett vs. Priory, 4:00 PM
Lafayette vs. Summit Christian Academy, 4:00 PM
St. Charles West vs. Blair Oaks, 5:00 PM
Springfield Catholic vs. Hollister, 3:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Day 2 Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at Newton (St. Albert, Fremont-Mills, Kyle Beam)
Day 2 Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Fort Dodge (Kuemper Catholic, Tyler Brandt)
Day 2 Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at Marshalltown (Parker Bekkerus)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 2A Region 2 First Round (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 5:30 PM
Atlantic at Panorama, 6:00 PM
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 First Round (G)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North, 6:00 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills
Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center at Riverside
AHSTW at Treynor
Audubon at Underwood
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Mount Ayr
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur
East Union at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Harrison at CAM
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
Woodbine at Whiting
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Murray at Seymour
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson
Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert
Atlantic at Ballard
Sioux City West at Western Christian
Bishop Heelan Tournament
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Singles Tournament (Nathan Brown, Clarinda; Jeff Miller, St. Albert; Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah; Brock Bruns, Harlan; Kaden Wingert, LeMars)
Class 1A State Doubles Tournament (Ethan Sturm & Grant Sturm, Atlantic; Luke Hicks & Carter Soppe, Kuemper; Harrison Dahm & Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig; Reed Finnegan & Josh Schuster, Shenandoah)
Class 2A State Singles Tournament (Dalton Pregon, Abraham Lincoln)