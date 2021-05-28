KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- State golf finishes, state tennis begins, regional soccer and high school baseball and softball all on the slate Friday. 

Check out audio and video of AHSTW/Treynor baseball later this evening at kmaland.com. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference 

Griswold at East Mills

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at Riverside

AHSTW at Treynor On KMAX-Stream1 & video at kmaland.com

Audubon at Underwood 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Mount Ayr

Southwest Valley at Lenox

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur

East Union at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Harrison at CAM

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

Woodbine at Whiting

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Murray at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Harlan

Creston at Nodaway Valley

St. Albert at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

OABCIG at Denison-Schleswig

Southeast Warren at Interstate 35

Storm Lake at Sioux City West

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

St. Pius X vs. Warsaw, 1:00 PM

Jefferson (Festus) vs. Kelly, 4:30 PM

Skyline vs. Linn, 5:00 PM

Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Kennett vs. Priory, 4:00 PM

Lafayette vs. Summit Christian Academy, 4:00 PM

St. Charles West vs. Blair Oaks, 5:00 PM

Springfield Catholic vs. Hollister, 3:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Day 2 Iowa Class 1A State Tournament at Newton (St. Albert, Fremont-Mills, Kyle Beam)

Day 2 Iowa Class 2A State Tournament at Fort Dodge (Kuemper Catholic, Tyler Brandt)

Day 2 Iowa Class 3A State Tournament at Marshalltown (Parker Bekkerus)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 2A Region 2 First Round (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 5:30 PM

Atlantic at Panorama, 6:00 PM

Iowa Class 3A Region 1 First Round (G) 

Sioux City West at Sioux City North, 6:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference 

Griswold at East Mills

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley

Tri-Center at Riverside

AHSTW at Treynor

Audubon at Underwood 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Mount Ayr

Southwest Valley at Lenox

Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur

East Union at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Harrison at CAM

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

Woodbine at Whiting

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Diagonal

Mormon Trail at Lamoni

Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars

Moravia at Melcher-Dallas

Murray at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson

Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert 

Atlantic at Ballard

Sioux City West at Western Christian 

Bishop Heelan Tournament 

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Class 1A State Singles Tournament (Nathan Brown, Clarinda; Jeff Miller, St. Albert; Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah; Brock Bruns, Harlan; Kaden Wingert, LeMars)

Class 1A State Doubles Tournament (Ethan Sturm & Grant Sturm, Atlantic; Luke Hicks & Carter Soppe, Kuemper; Harrison Dahm & Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig; Reed Finnegan & Josh Schuster, Shenandoah)

Class 2A State Singles Tournament (Dalton Pregon, Abraham Lincoln)

