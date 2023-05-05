KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's another big Friday of KMAland sports action. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Albany at East Atchison

DeKalb at South Holt

North Andrew at Platte Valley

Nodaway Valley at Maryville

East Buchanan at Northeast Nodaway

Maryville at Plattsburg

Nebraska Class C District 2 Championship 

Lincoln Christian at Plattsmouth 

Nebraska Class B District 5 Championship 

Beatrice at Platte Valley 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Riverside, Logan-Magnolia at AHSTW (G/B)

West Central Valley Invitational (G) (CAM)

Sioux City East at Cherokee (G)

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia (G/B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (G)

St. Albert vs. Kuemper Catholic at Creighton Prep (G/B)

Riverside at Underwood (B)

Treynor at AHSTW (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)

Johnston at Maryville (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

St. Albert, Southwest Valley at Atlantic (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)

Savannah vs. Maryville (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Westwood (G/B) (Missouri Valley, Boyer Valley, West Harrison)

AT Johnson County Central (G/B)

AT Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

