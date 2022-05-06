KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- It's a busy Friday on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

East Atchison at Albany 

North Nodaway at South Holt

Platte Valley at North Andrew

Nebraska Class B District 1 (at Hickman Park)

Lincoln Christian vs. Falls City

Nebraska Class B District 2 (at Skutt Catholic)

Plattsmouth vs. Crete

Nebraska City vs. Douglas County West

Nebraska Class B District 4 (at Elkhorn North)

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian vs. Auburn 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Lewis Central (G) 

Red Oak at Creston (B)

Creston at Red Oak (G)

Harlan, Boyer Valley at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Carroll (B) 

Tri-Center at AHSTW (G/B)

Riverside at Underwood (G/B)

IKM-Manning at Treynor (G/B)

CAM at West Central Valley (G)

Moravia, Mormon Trail at Lamoni (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Fort Calhoun (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Tri-Center at Kuemper Catholic (G)

East Sac County at Atlantic (G/B)

Lewis Central at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Underwood at Panorama (G/B)

AHSTW at Treynor (G/B)

Maryville at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Spencer at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Spencer (B)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (B)

St. Albert, Southwest Valley at Atlantic (G/B)

Lewis Central at Waukee Northwest Tournament (G)

Audubon at Harlan (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Lewis Central (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South (G)

Sioux City East at Cherokee (G)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (G)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)

Spirit Lake at LeMars (G)

LeMars at Spirit Lake (B)

Missouri Districts (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Westwood (G/B)

AT Sioux Falls SD (G/B)

AT Johnson County Central (G/B)

AT Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

