(KMAland) -- Plenty of golf, soccer and tennis with more district baseball and smattering of track and field on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Albany at East Atchison
Platte Valley at DeKalb
South Holt at King City
Osborn at Maryville
Nebraska Class B District 1 Semifinals (at Hastings)
Plattsmouth vs. Wayne, 5:00 PM
Nebraska Class B District 5 Semifinals (at Beatrice)
Beatrice vs. Nebraska City, 7:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Clarinda (G)
Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)
Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Mount Ayr, Interstate 35 at Central Decatur (G/B)
Wayne at East Union (G/B)
CAM, Southeast Warren at West Central Valley (G)
Moravia at Lamoni (G/B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (G)
Abraham Lincoln at Harlan (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Tri-Center (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Missouri Valley (B)
Treynor at AHSTW (G/B)
Panorama at Underwood (G/B)
Tri-Center at West Central Valley (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Maryville (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at West Sioux (B)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (G)
Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Ralston at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Benton at Maryville (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Westwood (Boyer Valley, West Harrison) (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic Meet (G/B)
Johnson County Central (G/B)