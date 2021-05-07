KMA Sports Logo 2
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Plenty of golf, soccer and tennis with more district baseball and smattering of track and field on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Albany at East Atchison

Platte Valley at DeKalb

South Holt at King City

Osborn at Maryville

Nebraska Class B District 1 Semifinals (at Hastings)

Plattsmouth vs. Wayne, 5:00 PM

Nebraska Class B District 5 Semifinals (at Beatrice)

Beatrice vs. Nebraska City, 7:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (B)

Treynor at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Mount Ayr, Interstate 35 at Central Decatur (G/B)

Wayne at East Union (G/B)

CAM, Southeast Warren at West Central Valley (G)

Moravia at Lamoni (G/B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central (G)

Abraham Lincoln at Harlan (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Tri-Center (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Missouri Valley (B)

Treynor at AHSTW (G/B)

Panorama at Underwood (G/B)

Tri-Center at West Central Valley (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Maryville (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at West Sioux (B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (G)

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Ralston at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Benton at Maryville (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Westwood (Boyer Valley, West Harrison) (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic Meet (G/B)

Johnson County Central (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.