(KMAland) -- The girls basketball season begins in Iowa while Harlan plays for a state football title on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full schedule below for Friday.

POSTSEASON FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa State Football Championships

Class 2A: Southeast Valley (11-1) vs. West Lyon (10-2), 10:00 AM

Class 3A: Harlan (12-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (12-0) On KMA-FM 99.1, 1:00 PM

Class 5A: Ankeny (10-2) vs. Southeast Polk (11-1), 7:00 PM

Missouri Class 8-Player District Finals/State Quarterfinals

East Atchison (10-1) at Worth County (11-0) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

King City (9-2) at Bishop LeBlond (10-1)

St. Paul Lutheran (8-3) at North Shelby (10-0)

Archie (10-1) at Drexel (10-0)

Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal

Lutheran St. Charles (9-2) at Lift for Life Academy Charter (8-4)

Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals

St. Pius X (10-1) at Pleasant Hill (7-5)

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (9-1) at Central (Park Hills) (10-1)

Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Smithville (10-0) at Lincoln College Prep (11-0)

West Plains (10-1) at Hannibal (11-0)

Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals 

Fort Osage (10-1) at Grain Valley (8-3)

Webb City (8-3) at Lebanon (10-1)

Holt (11-0) at Chaminade College Prep (7-5)

Rockwood Summit (11-0) at Jackson (11-0)

Missouri Class 6 State Semifinals

Liberty North (10-1) at Troy Buchanan (10-2)

Lee’s Summit North (11-1) at Christian Brothers College (11-1)

Nebraska Class 6-Player State Championship

Potter-Dix (11-0) vs. Cody-Kilgore (11-0)

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Creston at Des Moines Christian (G)

Logan-Magnolia at Boyer Valley (G)

Central Decatur at Earlham (G)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Madrid (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Unity Christian (G)

Ankeny Christian at Ogden (G)

