(KMAland) -- The girls basketball season begins in Iowa while Harlan plays for a state football title on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full schedule below for Friday.
POSTSEASON FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa State Football Championships
Class 2A: Southeast Valley (11-1) vs. West Lyon (10-2), 10:00 AM
Class 3A: Harlan (12-0) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (12-0) On KMA-FM 99.1, 1:00 PM
Class 5A: Ankeny (10-2) vs. Southeast Polk (11-1), 7:00 PM
Missouri Class 8-Player District Finals/State Quarterfinals
East Atchison (10-1) at Worth County (11-0) On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
King City (9-2) at Bishop LeBlond (10-1)
St. Paul Lutheran (8-3) at North Shelby (10-0)
Archie (10-1) at Drexel (10-0)
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal
Lutheran St. Charles (9-2) at Lift for Life Academy Charter (8-4)
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
St. Pius X (10-1) at Pleasant Hill (7-5)
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) (9-1) at Central (Park Hills) (10-1)
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Smithville (10-0) at Lincoln College Prep (11-0)
West Plains (10-1) at Hannibal (11-0)
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Fort Osage (10-1) at Grain Valley (8-3)
Webb City (8-3) at Lebanon (10-1)
Holt (11-0) at Chaminade College Prep (7-5)
Rockwood Summit (11-0) at Jackson (11-0)
Missouri Class 6 State Semifinals
Liberty North (10-1) at Troy Buchanan (10-2)
Lee’s Summit North (11-1) at Christian Brothers College (11-1)
Nebraska Class 6-Player State Championship
Potter-Dix (11-0) vs. Cody-Kilgore (11-0)
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Creston at Des Moines Christian (G)
Logan-Magnolia at Boyer Valley (G)
Central Decatur at Earlham (G)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Madrid (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Unity Christian (G)
Ankeny Christian at Ogden (G)