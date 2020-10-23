KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Three area state qualifying cross country meets and a little Nebraska volleyball on the KMAland Sports Schedule tonight.

Check out the non-football KMAland Sports Schedule for Friday.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A SQM at ACGC (Ankeny Christian, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center)

Iowa Class 1A SQM at Audubon (AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, ISD, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison, Woodbine) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Iowa Class 2A SQM at Panorama (Central Decatur, Clarinda, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood) Follow @AustinMcNorton

Nebraska State Meet at Kearney Follow @hansen15_hansen

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Johnson-Brock at Sterling

Weeping Water at Johnson County Central

