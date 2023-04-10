(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from tonight's girls track meet in Treynor along with plenty more from Monday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Nodaway Valley at Falls City
Lathrop at Maryville
Albany at South Harrison
King City at Maysville
North Andrew at Trenton
Beatrice at Platte Valley (NE)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Maryville (B)
Southwest Valley at Red Oak (G/B)
Lewis Central at Harlan (B)
Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G)
Lenox at East Union (G/B)
Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Wayne, Moravia, Davis County, Centerville (G)
Rolling Valley Meet at Atlantic (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Lamonoi (G/B)
Plattsburg at Savannah (B)
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (B)
Tri-Center at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
Treynor at Underwood (G)
Underwood at Treynor (B)
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G)
Van Meter at AHSTW (G/B)
Fort Dodge at Sioux City East (B)
Mid-Buchanan at Maryville (G)
Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth (B)
Fremont at Conestoga (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Atlantic (G)
Atlantic at Shenandoah (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (G)
Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Harlan at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Creston at Southwest Valley (G)
Southwest Valley at Creston (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (G)
Lafayette at Savannah (B)
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Treynor (G) Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
AT Creston (G/B)
AT Carroll (G) (Kuemper Catholic, Audubon, IKM-Manning)
AT East Union (G/B)
AT Baxter (G/B) (Southeast Warren, Ankeny Christian)
AT LeMars (G/B)
AT Kearney MO (G/B) (Savannah)