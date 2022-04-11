(KMAland) -- A full Monday of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field on the KMAland Sports Schedule.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at Osborn/Stewartsville
Platte Valley at Rock Port
South Holt at DeKalb
Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway
North Andrew at Albany
Maryville at Lathrop
Platteview vs. Nebraska City (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Plattsmouth vs. Wahoo (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Falls City at Lincoln Christian
Crete at Auburn
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Maryville (B)
Red Oak, Essex/Stanton at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Harlan at Lewis Central (B)
Atlantic, Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Webster City (B)
East Mills at Griswold (G/B)
Missouri Valley at AHSTW (G/B)
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Treynor at Underwood (G/B)
Central Decatur at Lamoni (G/B)
Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Rolling Valley at Woodbine (G)
Rolling Valley at Boyer Valley (B)
Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
Western Christian at LeMars (G)
Mormon Trail at Lamoni (G/B)
Albany MO Tournament (B)
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood at Lewis Central (B)
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (G)
Tri-Center at Atlantic (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Tri-Center (G)
AHSTW at Van Meter (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at East Sac County (G/B)
South Sioux City at Sioux City North (G)
Maryville at Mid-Buchanan (G)
Platsmouth at Gross Catholic (G)
Platteview at Nebraska City (G)
Conestoga at York (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Atlantic at Shenandoah (G)
Shenandoah at Atlantic (B)
Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood (B)
Southwest Valley at Creston (G)
Creston at Southwest Valley (B)
Audubon at St. Albert (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (G)
South Sioux City at Sioux City West (G)
Elkhorn at Nebraska City (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Shenandoah (B) Follow @TrevMaeder96
AT Carroll (G/B)
AT Creston (G)
AT Southeast Valley (B)
AT Treynor (G)
AT Lenox (B)
AT Baxter (G/B)
AT LeMars (G/B)
AT Iowa Valley (G)