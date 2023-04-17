(KMAland) -- There is plenty happening on Monday's KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Rock Port at North Nodaway
Northeast Nodaway at South Holt
Osborn-Stewartsville at Platte Valley (MO)
Nodaway Valley at DeKalb
Maryville vs. Smithville (Pony Express Tournament)
Savannah vs. Lincoln College Prep (Pony Express Tournament)
East Buchanan at King City
Malcolm at Plattsmouth
Omaha Benson at Auburn
Platte Valley (NE) vs. Raymond Central (Conference Tournament)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Clarinda at Lewis Central (G)
Spencer Tournament (B) (Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic)
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (G)
WDM Valley Tournament (G) (Atlantic)
Winterset Tournament (G) (Creston)
Sidney, Waverly at Nebraska City (B)
East Mills at Bedford (G/B)
Riverside at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G/B)
Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox (G/B)
Mount Ayr, Interstate 35 at Central Decatur (G/B)
Southwest Valley at East Union (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Wayne (B)
Mormon Trail, Seymour at Wayne (G)
Rolling Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)
Rolling Valley at Dunlap (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G)
Sioux City East at Hinton (G)
Moravia, Albia, Centerville at Davis County (G)
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (G/B)
King City, Worth County at Albany (B)
Falls City Invitational (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood at Tri-Center (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood (G)
Lewis Central at Atlantic (G/B)
Treynor at St. Albert (G)
St. Albert at AHSTW (B)
Harlan at Logan-Magnolia (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Creston (G/B)
Maryville at Benton (G)
Savannah at Excelsior Springs (G)
Aurora at Nebraska City (G)
Norfolk Catholic at The Platte (B)
Waverly at Plattsmouth (G)
Conestoga at Waverly (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Clarinda (B)
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (G)
Creston at Chariton (B)
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Cherokee at Sioux City East (G)
Maryville at Trenton (B)
St. Pius X at Savannah (B)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Lenox (G/B)
AT Waukee Northwest (B) (Lewis Central)
AT Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
AT Greene County (G/B) (Kuemper Catholic)
AT Van Meter (G/B) (Underwood, Nodaway Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Central Decatur, Ankeny Christian)
AT Southeast Valley (G/B) (Glidden-Ralston, Coon Rapids-Bayard)
AT Sheldon (G) (Sioux City North, LeMars, Sioux City West, Sioux City East)
AT MOC-Floyd Valley (B) (Bishop Heelan Catholic, LeMars)
AT Central Lee (G/B) (Seymour)