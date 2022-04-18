(KMAland) -- Another big week of spring sports begins with a busy Monday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville vs. Chillicothe at Benton Tournament
Plattsmouth at Malcolm
Bellevue East at Nebraska City
Auburn at Omaha Benson
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Atlantic at WDM Valley Invitational (G) POSTPONED
Harlan, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic at Spencer Invitational (B) POSTPONED TO 4/21
Creston at Winterset Tournament (G) POSTPONED TO 5/2
Sidney, Waverly at Nebraska City (B)
Bedford at East Mills (G/B)
Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Mount Ayr, Interstate 35 at Central Decatur (G/B)
Mormon Trail, Seymour at Wayne (G/B)
Rolling Valley at Atlantic (G)
Rolling Valley at CAM (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (G)
Moravia, Albia, Davis County at Centerville (G)
Moravia, Chariton at Centerville (B)
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (G/B)
Falls City Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Glenwood at Atlantic (B)
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Lewis Central at Harlan (B)
AHSTW at St. Albert (B)
Underwood at Tri-Center (G)
Van Meter at Underwood (B)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Grand View Christian (G)
Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Benton at Maryville (G)
The Platte at Norfolk Catholic (B)
Elkhorn North at Nebraska City (G)
Plattsmouth at Waverly (G)
Nebraska City at Elkhorn North (B)
Waverly at Conestoga (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln at Shenandoah (B)
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (B)
Creston at Chariton (G)
Chariton at Creston (B)
Clarke at Southwest Valley (G)
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Lenox (G/B)
AT Greene County (G/B)
AT Van Meter (G/B)
AT Bondurant-Farrar (G)
AT Wayne (B)
AT Unity Christian (B) CANCELED
AT Sheldon (G) CANCELED