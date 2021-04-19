Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.