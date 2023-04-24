(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule is full for Monday, including coverage from South Holt/Rock Port baseball.
Check out the full slate for Monday below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at DeKalb
South Holt at Rock Port Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
North Nodaway at Platte Valley (MO)
Northeast Nodaway at Nodaway Valley
Benton at Maryville
Savannah at East Buchanan
Princeton at Albany
Pattonsburg at King City
North Andrew at Maysville
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Plattsmouth at Fort Calhoun
Fairbury at Auburn
Bishop LeBlond at Falls City
Louisville-Weeping Water at Douglas County West
Crete at Platte Valley (NE)
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Shenandoah (G)
Shenandoah at Red Oak (B)
Creston at Clarinda (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig Tournament (B)
Lewis Central, St. Albert at Glenwood (G)
Glenwood, St. Albert at Lewis Central (B)
Ames Invitational (G) (Atlantic)
Spencer Invitational (G) (Denison-Schleswig, Sioux City East)
Panorama Invitational (G) (Kuemper Catholic)
Hamburg at Lenox (G/B)
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B)
Treynor at Riverside (G/B)
Audubon at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
AHSTW, Underwood at IKM-Manning (G)
Underwood at IKM-Manning (B)
Southwest Valley at Clarke (B)
Wayne, Southeast Warren at Lamoni (G)
Wayne, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (B)
Rolling Valley at Woodbine (G)
Rolling Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)
Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Thomas Jefferson, LeMars at Sioux City North (G)
Chariton Invitational (G) (Moravia)
Bishop LeBlond Tournament (B) (Savannah)
King City, Worth County, Mercer at Albany (B)
Beatrice NE Tournament (B) (Nebraska City)
Nebraska City at Auburn (B)
Elmwood-Murdock, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (B)
Tekamah-Herman NE Invitational (B) (Louisville)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Tri-Center (G/B)
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (B)
Treynor at Creston (B)
Kuemper Catholic vs. Carroll (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Greene County (G/B)
AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G)
Sioux City West at Spencer (B)
Spencer at Sioux City West (G)
Storm Lake at LeMars (G)
Plattsmouth vs. Ralston (G) (Trailblazer Conference Tournament Semifinal)
Ralston vs. Nebraska City (at Ralston) (B) (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
The Platte vs. Beatrice (at Plattsmouth) (B) (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)
Schuyer at Auburn (G)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Creston at Clarinda (G/B)
Lewis Central at Glenwood (G)
Glenwood at Lewis Central (B)
St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Atlantic at Harlan (B)
Harlan at Atlantic (G)
St. Edmond at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Sioux City North (B)
Thomas Jefferson at Audubon (B)
Maryville at Southwest Valley (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (B)
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Glenwood (G/B)
AT Woodbine (B)
AT PCM (G) (Southeast Warren)
AT Cherokee (B) (Sioux City West, LeMars)
AT Moravia (G/B)
AT Des Moines Christian (G/B) (Ankeny Christian, Twin Cedars)
AT Falls City (G/B)
AT Conestoga (G/B)
AT Freeman (Mudecas Meet) (G/B)