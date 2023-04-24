KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule is full for Monday, including coverage from South Holt/Rock Port baseball.

Check out the full slate for Monday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

East Atchison at DeKalb

South Holt at Rock Port Twitter: @TrevMaeder96

North Nodaway at Platte Valley (MO)

Northeast Nodaway at Nodaway Valley

Benton at Maryville

Savannah at East Buchanan

Princeton at Albany

Pattonsburg at King City 

North Andrew at Maysville

Beatrice at Nebraska City

Plattsmouth at Fort Calhoun

Fairbury at Auburn

Bishop LeBlond at Falls City

Louisville-Weeping Water at Douglas County West

Crete at Platte Valley (NE)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Red Oak at Shenandoah (G)

Shenandoah at Red Oak (B)

Creston at Clarinda (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig Tournament (B)

Lewis Central, St. Albert at Glenwood (G)

Glenwood, St. Albert at Lewis Central (B)

Ames Invitational (G) (Atlantic)

Spencer Invitational (G) (Denison-Schleswig, Sioux City East)

Panorama Invitational (G) (Kuemper Catholic)

Hamburg at Lenox (G/B)

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center (G/B)

Treynor at Riverside (G/B)

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

AHSTW, Underwood at IKM-Manning (G)

Underwood at IKM-Manning (B)

Southwest Valley at Clarke (B)

Wayne, Southeast Warren at Lamoni (G)

Wayne, Southeast Warren, Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni (B)

Rolling Valley at Woodbine (G)

Rolling Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)

Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Thomas Jefferson, LeMars at Sioux City North (G)

Chariton Invitational (G) (Moravia)

Bishop LeBlond Tournament (B) (Savannah)

King City, Worth County, Mercer at Albany (B)

Beatrice NE Tournament (B) (Nebraska City)

Nebraska City at Auburn (B)

Elmwood-Murdock, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (B)

Tekamah-Herman NE Invitational (B) (Louisville) 

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

St. Albert at Tri-Center (G/B)

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig (G)

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (B)

Treynor at Creston (B)

Kuemper Catholic vs. Carroll (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Greene County (G/B)

AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G)

Sioux City West at Spencer (B)

Spencer at Sioux City West (G)

Storm Lake at LeMars (G)

Plattsmouth vs. Ralston (G) (Trailblazer Conference Tournament Semifinal)

Ralston vs. Nebraska City (at Ralston) (B) (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)

The Platte vs. Beatrice (at Plattsmouth) (B) (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)

Schuyer at Auburn (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Creston at Clarinda (G/B)

Lewis Central at Glenwood (G)

Glenwood at Lewis Central (B)

St. Albert at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Atlantic at Harlan (B)

Harlan at Atlantic (G)

St. Edmond at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Sioux City North (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Audubon (B)

Maryville at Southwest Valley (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (B)

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Glenwood (G/B)

AT Woodbine (B)

AT PCM (G) (Southeast Warren)

AT Cherokee (B) (Sioux City West, LeMars)

AT Moravia (G/B)

AT Des Moines Christian (G/B) (Ankeny Christian, Twin Cedars)

AT Falls City (G/B)

AT Conestoga (G/B)

AT Freeman (Mudecas Meet) (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.