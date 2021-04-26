(KMAland) -- A busy Monday of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track is on the slate.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule:
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
East Atchison at West Nodaway
Benton at Maryville
North Andrew at King City
Plattsmouth at Fort Calhoun
Beatrice at Nebraska City
Fairbury at Auburn
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Creston at Clarinda (G)
Clarinda at Creston (B)
Lewis Central at Glenwood (G)
Red Oak, Fremont-Mills at Sidney (G/B)
Glenwood at Lewis Central (B)
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (G)
East Mills, Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)
Underwood at AHSTW (G/B)
Audubon at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Southwest Valley at Clarke (G/B)
Wayne, Lamoni, Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren (G/B)
RVC Meet at Atlantic (G)
RVC Meet at Woodbine (B)
Abraham Lincoln, Bishop Heelan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)
Thomas Jefferson, LeMars at Sioux City North (G)
Bishop LeBlond Tournament (Rock Port, Maryville) (B)
Beatrice Tournament (Syracuse) (B)
Auburn at Nebraska City (B)
Elmwood-Murdock, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran at Palmyra (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Tri-Center (G/B)
Creston at Atlantic (B)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (B)
Sioux City North at Denison-Schleswig (G)
Carroll at Kuemper Catholic (B)
AHSTW at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Logan-Magnolia at Greene County (G)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at Van Meter (G)
Greene County at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)
Spencer at Sioux City West (G)
Sioux City West at Spencer (B)
Plattsmouth at Ralston (G) — Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Nebraska City at Beatrice (B) — Trailblazer Conference Tournament
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Southwest Valley at Shenandoah (B)
Clarinda at Creston (G)
Creston at Clarinda (B)
Lewis Central at Glenwood (G)
Glenwood at Lewis Central (B)
Harlan at Atlantic (G)
Atlantic at Harlan (B)
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic at St. Edmond (G)
St. Edmond at Kuemper Catholic (B)
South Sioux City at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Audubon at Thomas Jefferson (B)
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)
Nebraska City at Brownell-Talbot (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Glenwood (G/B)
Saydel (Kuemper) (G)
Essex (G/B)
Woodbine (B)
Moravia (G/B)
Des Moines Christian (G/B)
Savannah (Maryville) (G/B)