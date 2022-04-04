KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A very busy Monday is on tap in KMAland. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley MO at East Atchison

Northeast Nodaway at Rock Port

Nodaway Valley at Osborn

North Nodaway at DeKalb

Maryville at East Buchanan

Nebraska City at Seward

Raymond Central at Auburn

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Glenwood at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Glenwood (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (B)

Essex, Nodaway Valley at Griswold (G/B)

Fremont-Mills, Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

AHSTW at Audubon (G/B)

Underwood at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Missouri Valley at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Tri-Center at Riverside (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference at Atlantic Country Club (B)

Rolling Valley Conference at Coon Rapids (G)

Maryville at Lafayette Tournament (B)

Plattsmouth Invitational (B)

Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock (B)

Auburn Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Harlan vs. Glenwood at Creighton (G/B)

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (G)

St. Albert at Creston (G)

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (B)

St. Albert at Creston (B)

Denison-Schleswig at Lewis Central (G)

Treynor at Tri-Center (G)

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley at AHSTW (G/B)

Underwood at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)

Fort Dodge at Sioux City North (B)

Sioux City North at Sioux City West (G)

Elkhorn at The Platte (B)

Madison at Conestoga (G)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Glenwood at Clarinda (G)

Clarinda at Glenwood (B)

Lewis Central at Red Oak (G)

St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Cherokee at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Southwest Valley (G)

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (B)

Sioux City West at Cherokee (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spirit Lake (B)

Maryville Tournament (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Jerome Howe Relays at Treynor (B) Follow @TrevMaeder96

AT Glenwood (B)

AT South Central Calhoun (B)

AT Southeast Valley (G)

AT Nodaway Valley (G)

AT South Dakota State (G/B)

AT Albany MO (G/B)

AT Johnson County Central (G/B)

AT North Bend Central NE (G/B)

AT Friend NE (G/B)

