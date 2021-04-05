KMAland Sports Schedule
(KMAland) -- A big Monday for golf and soccer with a bit of baseball, tennis and track also on tap in KMAland.

View Monday’s KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

East Buchanan at Maryville 

Seward at Nebraska City

Auburn at Branched Oak

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Glenwood at Clarinda (B)

Fremont-Mills, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Essex, Griswold at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Rolling Valley at Woodbine (G)

Rolling Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)

Lafayette Tournament (Maryville) (B)

Plattsmouth Tournament (B)

Auburn Tournament (B)

Syracuse at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Glenwood at Sioux City West (G)

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig (G)

Creston at St. Albert (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Atlantic (G)

Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B)

Tri-Center at Treynor (G/B)

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (B)

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge (B)

Plattsmouth at Bennington (G/B)

Blair at Nebraska City (G/B)

Conestoga at Madison (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Glenwood at Clarinda (B)

Cherokee at Sioux City West (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Glenwood (B)

Nodaway Valley (G)

Denison-Schleswig (G)

West Monona (Boyer Valley) (G/B)

Meskwaki Settlement School (Melcher-Dallas) (G/B)

