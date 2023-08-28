KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- There's plenty on the Monday slate in KMAland with cross country, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball all on the schedule.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Ames Meet (Lewis Central)

Albia Meet (Wayne, Twin Cedars, Moravia, Melcher-Dallas)

Woodward-Granger Meet (CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Fort Dodge Tournament (Abraham Lincoln, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North) (B)

Maryville Best Shot Tournament (G)

Stanberry, North Harrison, Princeton at Albany (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Barstow Soccer Invitational (Maryville) (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Area Missouri

Northeast Nodaway at Stewartsville

Albany at Trenton

North Andrew at Maryville

Worth County at Ridgeway

Lathrop at Savannah

Area Nebraska 

Skutt Catholic at Ashland-Greenwood

Ralston at Plattsmouth

Raymond Central at Syracuse

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Richmond (G)

St. Pius X at Savannah (G)

Omaha Benson Tournament (Nebraska City) (B)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Lenox

Non-Conference

Clarinda, Stanton, Mount Ayr at Lenox

Kuemper Catholic, Greene County at Boone

Southwest Valley at Creston

Essex at North Nodaway

Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning

Collins-Maxwell at Glidden-Ralston

Area Missouri

East Atchison at Falls City

Bishop LeBlond at Rock Port

Nodaway Valley at Maysville

Maryville at Benton

Savannah at Lathrop

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood at Ralston

Conestoga at Johnson County Central

Brownell-Talbot at Louisville

